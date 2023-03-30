Dedication
makes it possible
The Social Welfare Board was established by Dr. C. Daniel Morton in 1913 to address the many needs of the working poor in Buchanan County and the city of St. Joseph. Now 110 years later, the Social Welfare Board is the oldest free clinic in the United States and has served thousands of residents thanks to the collaborative and generous efforts of Buchanan County, the city of St. Joseph, Mosaic, physicians, dentists, optometrists, volunteers and many others.
There are, however, five physicians who volunteer their time and skill every week to tirelessly provide health care to individuals who otherwise would not be able to afford care. These physicians are:
Dr. Robert Stuber
Dr. James McMillen
Dr. George Mulder
Dr. Robert Corder
Dr. Mohammed Abbas
The Social Welfare Board would not be able to exist without these dedicated physicians. Last week, a patient stated: “This is the best care I have ever received. You treat us like family. It gives us hope.” He said this as he patted his chest over his heart. Very simple but heartfelt words.
So we want to simply say — thank you.
Deborah Borchers
Executive director, Social Welfare Board
A world of difference
What I see as the simple difference between us progressives and the righteous right.
We embrace differences, believe that they enhance our life and enrich the world. We believe that the answer to the ills of life are answered and solved by including everyone in the solution whereas the religious right sees everything that is not Christian or white as evil and needs to be eradicated and destroyed.
This is why they are fulfilling their own prophesy and will end in them destroying themselves.
Michael Stephens
St. Joseph
Others do the
dirty work
Chickenhawk is a political term used to describe someone who is for war but lacks the fortitude to participate in it, usually asking others to participate instead. While such language has most often been used in war, I think it’s also appropriate to describe Gov. Mike Parson’s position on executions.
Think about it, Gov. Parson consistently commends use of the death penalty without having to participate. How many victims’ families has he accompanied to the chamber? How many corrections officers has he helped deal with their experiences? How many families of the executed has he had to console? How many times has he had to run an intravenous line? How many times has he transported the body of the executed? How many times has he had to file a legal appeal? How many times…?
Like the chickenhawks of old, Gov. Parson is more than willing to let other people experience the trauma while he comfortably commends executions. As a spiritual advisor, I directly witnessed the executions of Scott Eizember (Oklahoma) and Arthur Brown Jr. (Texas) in recent months. Only a chickenhawk would call for more of what I saw.
Jeff Hood
Little Rock, Arkansas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.