Easter message still matters

Easter weekend is a special part of spring.

Barber shops and hair salons are extra busy.

Little boys and girls get clothes and shoes.

Teenagers fuss and worry about the spring formal. Summer brides to be are suffering from anxiety and tuxedo rental shops thrive, while farmers and ranchers are working in overdrive.

The garden centers are busy because it’s the time of the year to get on your knees in freshly tilled soil and plant a garden or a flower bed.

Aside from all of these things during this season of growth and renewal, Christians have not forgotten the reason for, and the meaning of Easter.

We know that Easter is not observed on a fixed date; it falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon of spring.

To the Christian world, Easter represents the most basic precept of our faith. The salvation of mankind. It reaffirms our belief of the ability to return to heaven, the incredible promise of life after death.

Easter is the worldwide recognition and celebration of Jesus Christ defeating the grave and debunking the finality of death.

The Bible has many wonderful stories about Jesus which many of us learned at Vacation Bible School. His birth was foretold by prophets, announced by heavenly angels and marked by a new star in the night sky.

He healed the blind, the diseased, the lame and the sick and brought some people back to life.

But the greatest miracle of all was His fulfillment of the glorious promise and proof of life after death.

After three days he broke and shed the chains of death. That morning the message went out, He is risen! That glorious message has echoed and reverberated throughout the ages, converting the hearts and saving the souls of countless people throughout history.

Jesus taught “love one another.” That message remains unchanged after more than 2,000 years. By following and living that simple commandment, we can and we will make our world a better place.

At this point on the time line of human existence, this simple message is more important than ever. Let us remember it, live it and keep it fresh in our hearts.

Love one another.

Happy Easter.

Shawn Harper

St. Joseph

A culture that hides in anonymity

It’s sad really ... very sad! The entire “cancel culture” has developed, in part, due to lack of knowledge of our past. For that, I blame the state of public education.

There is, however, a more devious form of “cancel culture.” In today’s world, we would call it “a lack of intestinal fortitude” but back in my early days, it was basically, a lack of “manning up.” Some are so lacking in basic information that would support their arguments in a civilized debate, that they call names instead, or write anonymous letters. Unsure of how to explain their beliefs with actual facts, they rely on anonymity or fabricating their side of the story or name-calling.

Sure, it’s easier that way ... easier to write anonymous letters than to “man-up” and debate civility. You know, like a civilized society should. Maybe that’s the problem ... we are no longer a civilized society.

David Hurst

St. Joseph