Be kind to yourself

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, companies have progressively embraced the idea of allowing their employees work remotely, when possible, to limit the spread of the virus. The idea of working remotely seemed to be really appealing on both sides. However, many did not foresee the toll this new lifestyle would have on their mental health.

When our living space becomes our office space, boundaries become easy to cross with many working longer hours and others barely working due to the lack of motivation. Remote working brought with it a new level of social isolation that many have never experienced before, therefore triggering feelings of depression and an overall poor mental health.

According to a Twingate study, 40% of employees have experienced mental exhaustion from video calls while working remotely.

Self-care is important to maintain optimal mental health; employees working remotely should establish clear boundaries between work life and home life. Employees can take advantage of the spring weather and go for a walk on break time. Sleep is important for our mental health; not getting enough sleep can worsen symptoms of depression and anxiety. Lastly, remember to do something kind for yourself, even small.

Irma Mundungu

Chicago (formerly

of St. Joseph)

New normal brings trouble

Our country is comfortably back to “normal” with Joe Biden and the Democrats back in charge. Taxes and gasoline are going up, and the Keystone pipeline is going down. The southern border is being overrun by hordes of people, jobs in manufacturing are being relocated to other countries and biological boys are competing in girls sports.

Mr. Trump had all this nonsense pretty well under control, and he held China and Iran off at arms length in the process. Democrats have a history of making really bad deals with our adversaries. I suspect this new normal means we’re in serious trouble as a nation.

Lawrence Pilgram

St. Joseph

Breed bans

don’t work

In over 50 municipalities across Missouri, local governments have imposed a cruel and misguided ban on terriers. This act of blatant government overreach has led to the unnecessary killing of adoptable dogs and the prosecution of responsible dog owners. Luckily, our Missouri legislators are considering a bill, HB 365/SB 107, that would repeal these bans and prohibit future dog breed bans in our state.

Like any other dogs, pit bulls are individuals with individual personalities. Many are affectionate and gentle, making them a great choice for families with young children. Breeds are not a monolith — responsible owners raise people-friendly dogs. If a citizen wants to adopt a pit bull, the government should not be able to take that choice away from them.

Pit bull bans are not only inhumane, but also ineffective and costly to taxpayers.

Robert White

Lone Jack, Missouri