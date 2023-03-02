Over the past two years, Missouri has made huge strides to fund disability service providers and their essential workforce. For that, we are extremely grateful. The increased funding has allowed us to combat the Direct Support Professional (DSP) workforce crisis, raising the wages of our dedicated workers.
The funding we are fighting for is the same funding being approved for state services.
DSPs remain underpaid for essential contributions to our community. Due to low wages that stem from underfunded federal and state disability services, more than half of DSPs access publicly funded services, work multiple jobs and leave the industry altogether, costing providers dearly.
We urge Gov. Parson and our legislators to prioritize the disability community and DSPs by supporting a rate increase for community-based providers in HB 10 of the FY 2024 budget.
Wendy Sullivan
St. Joseph
Local control or out of control?
The Republican Party has always campaigned on local control. Let’s look at them now.
They want to remove local control from our school boards, elected by residents of each district, telling them how many days each week they must hold classes. They want to allow students to choose the school they attend, including private schools, which would devastate public school budgets. The Republicans want to require districts to raise teacher pay but not provide funding to increase and sustain that pay raise. They want to dictate what can be taught and what books can be read.
This doesn’t sound like local control to me but an out of control Republican Legislature.
Karl Rice
Easton, Missouri
Back in the same fiscal hole
I walk down the street, there is a deep hole in the sidewalk, I fall in. I am lost, I am helpless. It is not my fault. It takes me forever to find a way out.
I walk down the street, there is a deep hole in the sidewalk. I pretend I do not see it. I fall in again. I cannot believe I am in the same place but, it isn’t my fault. It still takes a long time to get out.
I walk down the street, there is a deep hole in the sidewalk. I see it is there. I still fall in, it is a habit. My eyes are open, I know where I am. It is my fault; I get out immediately.
I walk down the street, there is a deep hole in the sidewalk. I walk around it.
I walk down another street.
Written by poet Portia Nelson, which I thought at first was from the Congress on the USA! Repeated mistakes never their fault, where is the leadership? It sounds like the same old song and dance, it wasn’t me.
“I see it but I fall in, it’s a habit,” just like a new spending bill passed before it’s read. Same result. We fall deeper into debt, “a hole.”
I get out immediately by passing another spending bill to appease the people. Finally, the problem is discovered. They have seen the problem, but do they go down a different street or change the good-old-boy system? I do not see it happening on either side of the aisle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.