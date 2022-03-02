Military deserve praise for vaxx stance
This letter responds to the letter of Mr. Craig Wood regarding the vaccination of military personnel. (Feb. 8).
As Mr. Wood states, all military personnel receive a series of vaccinations when entering the service and this is general procedure. I was drafted into the military and with many other new recruits, received the multi-dose without too much thought or apprehension. I have also received a number of vaccinations due to travel in many different countries.
The military is an organization that emphasizes the interdependence of all its personnel of a given unit. In other words, the unit functions at its optimum when all personnel perform at their required maximum.
Mr. Wood seems to believe that some military personnel should not be vaccinated even though this might put others in the unit at risk. This train of thought does not follow military guidelines for unit readiness and is contrary to the preparedness of the unit to be deployed at full strength. The standard is that all personnel are to perform for the good of the unit and not necessarily for the preference of the individual.
The fact that the military is unable to provide adequate social distancing also needs to be considered. Early in the pandemic, a naval vessel was calling for medical assistance due to a high percentage of their personnel disabled due to COVID. By requiring all personnel to be vaccinated, hopefully this disaster and others of its kind will be avoided in the future.
I applaud the military for its vaccination mandate in an effort to better protect our country.
Keith Stutterheim
Weston, Missouri
Time wastes us, don’t waste time
As we grow older, we see in the obituary column announcements of the passing of old friends, of families ravaged by the COVID plague, gun violence, overdose, car accidents peppered with the natural consequences of the aging process.
As we all know, none of us get out of here alive. Personally, of recent weeks I have known six families that have lost a treasured love one, ages zero to 90.
There comes a point when one is confronted with recurrent thoughts and feelings, tries to reach deep and make sense of it all. I constructed the following essay in an effort to comfort my friends.
Eternity. If we strive to see through the eyes of eternity, we cannot help but see, in the scheme of things, that we are each so diverse, unique and complex human snowflakes that our loving God has showered down on this dazzling organic planet.
Each one of us lasts only for our time. Soon enough, we’ll join those that have gone before us.
In the meantime, we have work, art, play and love to do.
Mitch Jameson
St. Joseph
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.