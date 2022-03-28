A real example of overreach
Republicans continuously whine about big government and government overreach, but then overreach like the dickens when they are in power.
One only needs to look how our Missouri supermajority Republican legislators are making a ramshackle of the voter initiative process in our state.
But, the overreach in red states goes much further, quashing women’s rights, voting rights, social programs, health care for the poor and public education while gerrymandering the heck out of their states to ensure their own re-elections.
A dangerous precedent is being set whereby individual red states are in conflict with our federal government, battling for power and supported by a SCOTUS that is solidly aligned with them.
So, here we are again. Are we to govern as though we are 50 individual countries or are we the United States of America? Whose laws are sovereign? To me the answer is obvious, but yet we continue to fight the Civil War over and over and over.
Dr. Robert Stuber
St. Joseph
Put your name out there
In a typical response from obviously a cowardly domestic Communist, the author alleges that Pat McLear lied in “Unshackled Capitalism Brought Prosperity” (News-Press, March 17) was crazy and/or paranoid with regard to the failure of Obama and Biden’s domestic and foreign policy agendas, not to mention Trump successes. Obama publicly stated that capitalism was dead, never to return. Obama and Biden worked to trash what had grown to be the strongest economic and foreign policies in many decades.
The American Public now knows and regrets the choice they made in the 2020 presidential election. If the Communist who wrote, “Over the Top,” is not a classic example of acute paranoia today, that person will certainly be so afflicted by the end of Election Day in November! Next time, show some guts and send your comments to the editor and sign your name.
Linda McLear
St. Joseph
Choose government experience
The last time the St. Joseph News-Press endorsed a pro-business candidate without government experience, we got Donald Trump. Please consider that when you vote in our mayoral race.
Mitch Jameson
St. Joseph
Those aggravating interruptions
There are many unnecessary, needless and stupid calls I receive each and every day while I am trying to watch the national, world and local news on television. When these inane calls are interrupting my enjoyment of my life, the law ought to be able to right this wrong. The callers are adamant idiots.
Terrance Hawbaker
Effingham, Kansas
