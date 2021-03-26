A step into a better world

When many of us hear the word “world,” the image of our spinning earth or the tiny blue dot viewed from space takes shape in our minds. But, in reality, there are many worlds, ranging from galaxies, to our country, to our cities, all the way down to our own personal worlds.

In our daily grinds, many obstacles tamp us down, keeping us in our own small personal worlds and obstructing big picture panoramas. Personal worlds can be obstructive and self-centered and ultimately destructive for the whole.

In the context of holistic worlds, we must think of everything from global warming to health care to the worlds of our local schools. Do we remain mired in yesteryear or do we move forward?

Not long ago we faced the same dilemma in medicine. Unable to attract specialists and frustrated that the two older hospitals were money pits, we made the correct decision to build a new structure. The results illustrate that we made the correct decision.

We are too small to support three high schools.

We must pass the school bond proposal in St. Joseph and follow the plan set forth by our school board.

Dr. Robert Stuber

St. Joseph

A middle ground on schools

It’s not really “the squishy middle,” it’s actually the intellectually smart middle. For example, on the upcoming school bond vote: there are those that vote against every possible tax increase ever. Then, there are those who think everything can be solved by throwing more money at it through a tax increase.

Hopefully, this April, there are those voters who will weigh all the information, for example: Has the school board mishandled tax money in the past? Yes....it has. Does having a No. 1 school system attract more businesses, doctors, professionals to our community? Yes, it does. Does it help future generations? Yes, it does. Is there an advantage in using the American Family building for a school? Yes, there is. If Benton and Lafayette are too old and dilapidated for use as high schools, why then is it OK to use for middle schools? No answer....no transparency, no addressing these questions on the part of the school board.

Look, most of us love our kids and want the best in terms of education and opportunities, but all we ask is for elected officials to engage in a discussion in public, transparent, open. Then, you might have an intellectually smart vote!

David Hurst

St. Joseph

Schools must operate

with efficiency

Support the SJSD plan. If the bond fails, most likely one of the present high school buildings will be mothballed. Under-utilized buildings create a financial drain that the school board must correct in one way or another. They have a fiduciary responsibility — it’s the law — to operate the system in the most economical and efficient manner.

Dennis Weiser

St. Joseph