Trust is a two-way street
To echo the sentiments of this publication, leadership is all about trust. My interactions with Superintendent Van Zyl were always respectful and informative. I genuinely wish him the best at his new job. Looking forward for our school district, we should all remain focused on trust.
The board should indeed trust the public with the truth. The board’s tendency to want to share minimally and speak with one consistent voice is certainly understandable given the polarizing negative reaction by many on social media. That said, if the public knows the truth about our district’s performance, our staff salaries and the district’s role in establishing a thriving and attractive community, I trust the community to make good decisions.
We as a community must trust the board, elected by the voters, to make sound recommendations including who should be the next superintendent. We must allow the data around performance and financial realities of the district to guide us. If you haven’t yet participated in the district’s vision planning, make it a priority. It’s a great place to learn and immerse yourself with others who have passion around the district’s future success. Most importantly, it’s a great place to build trust.
Mike Moore
St. Joseph
The wealthy are buying elections
Reading the article in Monday’s paper on PAC contributions was informative, but I think there were a few things missed.
Municipal elections are nonpartisan but these PACs only donate to Republicans. These candidates hire a marketing company who also only do Republicans and they are the ones who funnel this PAC money to elections.
Republican’s love to say “free and fair elections” and are restricting who votes under this false title. I have never seen a Democrat-only PAC, and if there are any I doubt if they would have that kind of money. Our democracy has been bought by the rich and corporations. The problem with these marketing companies is that they are the ones who send out these slick negative mailers a week before the election.
Mr. Josendale said these PACs try to get the word out, but if his opponent doesn’t have the same opportunity because of money then it is not a free and fair election.
I would personally never vote for someone who campaigns with these “not free and unfair” tactics. Legislators should do something about this.
Mike Veale
St. Joseph
Influence of PACs is unsettling
We citizens of Missouri are losing control of our elections seemingly without realizing it. Many politicians, to get elected, depend heavily on campaign contributions from people outside the state, or outside of their district.
Two politicians that represent us in Congress received more in outside money in their last election than they raised within the state. What’s more, both of them voted not to certify the presidential election the hour that the country was still assessing the damage and cleaning up after the Jan. 6 insurrection and invasion of the Capitol.
Today, from seemingly out of the blue, outside money is influencing the upcoming St. Joseph city mayor election. One candidate, John Josendale, has collected at least $58,665. Some 40% of this money came from PACs and people who live outside the city, none of whom can cast a ballot in the election. Josendale’s total is more than the total collected by the other mayor candidates, and most of the other people who ran for the city council.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to have a couple (PACs) that support my cause ….” Josendale was quoted in the March 21 edition of the News-Press. He gave no indication of what cause these outsiders are spending big money to bring about. He did say that “PACs are a way of life,” and concluded that what he is doing is simply what’s happening across the country.
He may be right, but if we in St. Joseph and across the state want control of our elections, then we can only hope he is wrong.
Keith Evans
St. Joseph
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.