Biden owns this one

I listen to Nancy Pelosi and the White House press secretary talking about an inherited immigration problem from the previous administration. How can anybody really believe that?

I would hope that sound-minded people may have been sleeping, or most likely left in the dark, are now eyes wide open.

These people in charge will profit from every hard-working Americans loss, by the mass influx of cheap labor that is crossing our borders by the tens of thousands. I only hope and pray that by some miracle (because that’s what it will take) that our leaders grow a conscience and put a stop to the direction they are taking, before there is no reversing the peril of America.

Craig Wood

St. Joseph

A question of church and state

There is a great quote in the 1958 western, “The Big Country.” After the rival rancher chased his cattle away from water (life or death in the dry west), Buck comes home to report the incident to his father. His father greets Buck with the question: “Why ain’t you dead?” Implying welfare of the herd was that important.

I have a similar question to the pastors not only of St. Joseph but throughout this free land of ours: “Why ain’t you in jail?”

Turns out the First Amendment (which didn’t give churches the right, it recognized the church’s rights) wasn’t important enough. When push came to shove between the state and the church, pastors (who from the pulpit claim divine authority) bowed to the authority and authorities of the state.

I am completely disillusioned to learn that what I used to think was my free exercise of religion was actually attending a state-approved event, having the contrapositive prove that since the state controls it; “it” therefore is not Church (with a capital C).

Where a more precious “hill to die on”? Is it apostasy to reject a religion that self-denies? If the state dictates how we worship it’s not Church.

John Cool

St. Joseph

Don’t cut money for disabled

Heads up Missouri citizens, your elected Missouri legislators and government are lying to you. Our state has over a $300 million surplus due to receiving money from the CARES Act, money for expanding Medicaid and The American Rescue Plan. Yet our state legislators wants to cut the money they give to people with disabilities, to food stamps for children being raised by their grandparents and they don’t want to expand Medicaid to help people trying to live on the minimum wage go to the doctor.

Instead they are falsely telling you if Missouri wants to help people in need, they will have to cut money to our schools. This is absolutely untrue. You have to ask yourself, why are they trying to make life more miserable for the person flipping your burger, stocking the shelves at Walmart and helping your grandmother take a bath?

Ellen Wentz

Kirkwood, Missouri