Republicans show their true colors
If you watched the hearings for Judge Jackson, you witnessed how racist the Republican communists are. They didn’t hide it. Here is the proof.
The communists didn’t ask the last three justices about crime percentages, sentencing guidelines and sentences they handed down. Remember, those justices are all white. They didn’t even ask Kavanaugh about his alleged sexual assaults. Boy, they really care about our daughters and granddaughters.
Sentencing guideline questions were ridiculous because the communists asking about them make them law for judges to follow.
Crime percentages were ridiculous also. These communists won’t pass common sense gun laws that 90% of gun owners agree with. They brought up murders but never mentioned the number committed by illegal guns and people that shouldn’t have the right to have guns. Oh yeah, we don’t have common sense gun laws so anyone can get one.
Boy, these Republican communists really care about the American people. Well, I guess it’s true, “You can’t fix stupid.”
Republicans better wake up. You will be responsible for destroying the Constitution and America.
Bill Moran
Platte City, Missouri
Respect the will of voters
Two basic principles of democracy are majority rule and the right of the people to petition their government. The Republican-led Missouri legislature is attempting to undermine both of these principles by making changes to the ballot initiative process. These changes will make it nearly impossible for voters to pass amendments to Missouri’s Constitution as we did for medical marijuana, Medicaid, right to work and Clean Missouri.
House Joint Resolution 79, recently passed by Missouri House Republicans, would require a 67% majority to amend the Missouri Constitution. Since legislators (and most other public officials) are elected and pass laws by a simple majority, is it logical, just or moral to impose a higher standard on the ability of voter to express their will? How many laws would pass, and how many legislators would be elected if a 67% vote were required?
I hope the Missouri Senate will respect voters’ rights and defeat this bill.
Sheryl Rose
St. Louis
History offers important lessons
I reread my letter to the editor and nowhere could I find anything that said you should only vote for Democrats, as claimed by Phyllis Flinchpaugh. The point I was making was not to vote for anyone who supported or still supports our ex-president’s attempt to overthrow our government. A government that is supposed to be for the people by the people, not by those that seek absolute power. As for where I get my information, that would be history.
I paid attention in history class. To the intelligent readers of LTE I thought that the subject was that our democracy is in peril. We need to choose our candidates wisely and carefully.
Republican or Democrat, they need to believe in democracy, our Constitution and the will of the people. I hope this letter clears things up for those of you that are so biased that you see things that aren’t there. Please vote responsibly.
Larry Angold
St. Joseph
