Biden confuses

equity and equality

Joe Biden continues the fake narrative that racism is systemic in the United States and is just appearing to fix the real inequality of the races by signing Executive Order No.13985. Biden’s solution to racism inequality is what he, in error, refers to as equity which will actually result in taking from one person to give to another. His EO is officially entitled Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities.

Actually, equity is an accounting term that is the value of all assets owned less all your liabilities and has nothing to do with equality.

Biden is promoting the idea of equity (equal outcome regardless of input) for minorities, for the purpose of ensuring that they will vote for Democrats. Biden’s idea of equity means the liberal government will support financial aid, legislation and other perks to minorities; even to those who don’t warrant it.

Instead of using Biden’s EO 13985 to solve his fake and unrealistic problem, why doesn’t the government concentrate on developing programs to assist the underprivileged minorities to finishing high school and not getting married and having children until they have a job?

Research shows that if you finish high school and don’t get married or have children until you have a job, 98% would not be in poverty and 75% would join the middle class.

The conservatives believe in social equality (not equity) where all people within a specific society have equal rights and opportunities to access social goods and services.

Larry Flinchpaugh

St. Joseph

Support Missourians

with disabilities

Missourians with disabilities deserve to live lives full of dignity and independence. In order to do so, many rely on services from the state to pay for caregivers so they can live at home. One such program is the Consumer Directed Services or CDS program, which assists over 40,000 Missourians with disabilities. At this point in the legislative session in Jefferson City, there are two amendments in HB 10.810, which is being considered in House budget committee, that would negatively impact thousands of lives.

If enacted, these cuts would devastate individuals and their families who use these service, and possibly force individuals to move into a nursing home, which would be considerably more costly for the state. Not only that, these cuts in service would rob the dignity of living in their own home.

If you wish to help MERIL participants, as well as those around the state, please contact your legislator (both House and Senate), and implore them not to cut services for those in need. If you would like to contact me about additional information, please call me or email me: 816-279-8558 or rhonan@meril.org.

Rob Honan

St. Joseph