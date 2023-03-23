Donald John Trump is forecasting that he will be arrested on a “witch hunt.” Well, this most-persecuted president of all time — according to him — is wrong as usual. He could self-surrender — after all, he can afford good lawyers. He could request extradition from Florida — his state of residence. He could just have waited until the charges were out in public and then responded. Has has and always has had options.
My question to the reading public is — why did he choose to respond the way he did? Is that really the way a president should behave? Also, “protest?” Why? Who? Does he really believe sedition and its conspiracy doesn’t refer to him?
Equal justice under law applies to the highest mucky-muck as well as the lowest soul to be found here in this United States. Somehow, I just don’t believe that DJT wants the protest to be Marjorie Taylor Greene, Kevin McCarthy, Matt Gaetz and Jim Jordan’s efforts on his behalf. Do you?
Helen Brock-Thurston
St. Joseph
He’s only
being honest
Apparently, Democrats on a national scale are not pleased with Mayor Eric Adams of New York City, calling their attention to the statistical rise in urban crime and general public unrest under their tenure. Amazing!
Is he the only Democratically elected public official among them that can read crime data and discuss issues with his constituency? It does seem so, as the nation’s urban infrastructure ruled by the Democratic Party begins to unravel.
Pat McLear
Dearborn, Missouri
Time to end
mass shootings
No matter our age, zip code or color of our skin we all want our loved ones to live a full and happy life. So why are we encouraging mass shootings in the USA? We are No. 1 in mass shootings in the world and we have five times the number of mass shootings as the No. 2 country, so this is a problem the USA has created.
What if the media started discussing this fact and asking this question instead of dwelling on the motive after every mass shooting? Do you think more people would be lobbying to save the lives of our citizens? Do you think our legislators would finally start voting to save lives? I for one feel like I’m living in a nightmare, hoping to wake up and discover these record numbers of mass shootings in our country aren’t real.
It’s time to step up to the plate and work for a USA free of mass shootings. Save someone you love by contacting the media and your state and federal legislators today. We all need to work together to solve this deadly problem and for our right to live.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.