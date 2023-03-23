This content is a letter to the editor and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Donald Trump’s persecution complex

Donald John Trump is forecasting that he will be arrested on a “witch hunt.” Well, this most-persecuted president of all time — according to him — is wrong as usual. He could self-surrender — after all, he can afford good lawyers. He could request extradition from Florida — his state of residence. He could just have waited until the charges were out in public and then responded. Has has and always has had options.

