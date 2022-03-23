A slam dunk for local hoops
I’ve been following high school basketball in St. Joseph for about 80 years, and I cannot recall any season as successful as the one just concluded.
Of the 10 teams fielded by Benton, Central, Lafayette, St. Joseph Christian and Bishop LeBlond — five boys’ and five girls’ — nine had winning records. Six of them won district championships, four won sectional championships and advanced to the quarterfinals, and two went to the Final Four.
It was an incredible season for the high school teams. Accolades to the players and coaches, and appreciation to their fans for their solid support.
An added bonus is the success of the Missouri Western women, who made a trip to the Elite Eight.
Congratulations to all and best wishes for continued success, both on the court and, more importantly, in life.
Bob Slater
St. Joseph
Society’s problems continue to mount
Why are certain protestors arrested while others who looted, rioted, protested appear to have a free pass?
Increased crime rates, apparently cities are in a race to set the murder rate records, so why not “defund” the police who protect you? Oh, I forgot many political figures have armed security, they are safe? Average Joe Blow can’t afford private security therefore they feel the need for a gun, which is their right. School boards ignoring the parents of the students and what they are teaching, called them terrorist, what a laugh.
Homeless running all over the country, drugs coming in at a high level, understand many drugs and drug gangs came across the southern border, and all we can say is we don’t know where they are coming from, why not, you know where to send them their checks and you were the ones who bused them, flew them to who knows where?
These illegals have not been vetted; do they have COVID? Are they gang members? Are the ghosts? Guess it doesn’t matter when on the other hand your released convicted criminal from jail, no bail needed, not prosecution, like fishing “catch and release.”
How about those who left office saying they don’t have money, then buy million-dollar homes?
Climate change meetings where many who attended flew in on “private” jets — double standard?
To mask or not to mask (mandates), they are like the weathermen. They’ll get it right someday?
Why do many of the rich and politicians have fences around their properties — but not on our borders?
Inflation taking off like a rocket, supply chain problems, shortages, it’s not the government’s fault, so whose is it, those Chinese not getting it here in time?
Are we as a civilization worthy of being saved by a God we ignore? It’s your right to do so, but don’t be surprised what happens.
Ben Pecora
St. Joseph
