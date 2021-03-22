Where is outrage on Biden?

At nearly the two-month anniversary date of “Life with Biden”....Let’s see what we have so far:

Killing the Keystone pipeline. Result: Loss of jobs and we are on our way to $3-4 a gallon gas this summer.

Environmental wackiness by joining WHO, (remember, the group that lied about China’s involvement in the COVID-19 fiasco.) And....rejoining the Paris Agreement which does nothing but cost us money, solidifies China’s power and unleashes more environmentalist wacko policies on what was a booming economy under President Trump.

Absolute chaos and danger in an attempt to open the borders simply to allow future Democrat voters in. With that chaos, we have children separated from parents (remember the charges against Trump?), drug cartels, M-13 members and terrorists coming into our country.

National Guard and fencing surrounding Washington, D.C. Why?

From a “president” who likes to remind people that he is a “practicing Catholic”.....not only an all out pushing of abortion here in the U.S., but using our tax dollars now to pay for abortions in other countries. Catholic Church...where is the outrage? We should have shouting from the pulpits.

A confused “president” that will soon be ousted by Kamala Harris.

God, Please help us!

David Hurst

St. Joseph

Why are voters mistrusted?

The preeminent feature of the American democracy is the public’s right to vote. In Buchanan County, Missouri, it is a right that a minority of voters take seriously. It is to be hoped that the national election of 2020, with its record totals of voters, marked a watershed in our democracy.

However, since then, my political party (Republican) has launched a systematic assault on all of our abilities to vote. Under the “guise” of “election security,” over 40 states have introduced legislation that restricts voters’ Christian impulses, hours, days, times and standards of acceptable behavior. Why? Are the voters not to be trusted?

As a fellow Republican, I am requesting Sam Graves, Josh Hawley, and Roy Blunt to hold a series of in-person town halls to explain the “John Lewis Voter Reform Bill” as soon as possible. Please, please, please!

Helen Brock-Thurston

St. Joseph

COVID vote doesn’t add up

Sam Graves had the opportunity to help out millions of Americans by voting to support the American Rescue Plan. He chose to vote no even though about 80% of his constituents will qualify for this relief money.

He can say that he was being fiscally responsible. If he was fiscally responsible he would have voted no on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 that gave trillions of dollars in tax breaks to the wealthy and corporations.

In his email he said that he voted against the American Rescue Plan because it had too much not pertaining to COVID-19 relief. If he cared about you getting your $1,400 checks he would have voted for increasing the second stimulus check to $2,000 as then-President Trump wanted.

He said that too many people are getting the checks that do not need them. Which ones of you do not need them? He never said there were billionaires or corporations that did not need their tax breaks. Those are who he cares about because they donate to his campaign.

Charles Lacina

St. Joseph