Too early

to claim victory

There seems to be some confusion about when to stop social distancing and wearing face coverings to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. This is most obvious with some members of the St. Joseph City Council and editorial writers at this newspaper. And it is hard to understand why.

Right now about 40 percent of the U.S. population has protection, either from having contracted COVID-19 or being vaccinated for it. Thus 60 percent of those around us are open to infection and possibly death. This is reason enough to continue with preventive measures, at least until we reach heard immunity which medical experts say is when 75 percent of the people are protected.

It is wonderful that infections and deaths have declined dramatically but this doesn’t mean it’s time to return to normal. In fact, experts say that opening up like they are doing in Texas could lead to a dramatic increase in infections.

We have come so far in controlling COVID-19 that victory now appears to be achievable. But we owe it to those who are still vulnerable not to declare victory prematurely.

Keith Evans

St. Joseph

Turn focus

to real problems

Our society tends to take reasonable concepts, i.e., “political correctness” and stretch them to outlandish extremes, even to absurdity.

Claiming to be offended by cartoon characters and beloved children’s books gives the appearance of actually seeking to be offended.

With Irish heritage, I am not offended by the “fighting Irish” of Notre Dame or Lafayette High School in St. Joseph. I prefer to seek the positive connotations.

I dislike obscene and vulgar language, but I do not go into hysterics when I hear it. I simple feel sorry for the lack of vocabulary.

It seems the world would benefit if those seeking to be offended by words would instead focus on real societal problems such as street violence, drive-by shootings, illegal drug abuse and violence against women and children.

Having one’s feelings hurt pales in comparison to the pain and loss of life suffered by so many victims of violence. Addressing these problems would seem a far greater priority.

Life is entirely too short to waste time attacking imaginary foes in the manner of Miguel Cervantes’ “Don Quixote.”

Mike Hanrahan

Cameron, Missouri