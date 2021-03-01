Pets are worth saving

“I’m definitely an animal lover myself and would probably get stupid enough to run back into the building for them,” quote from your article (Feb. 27).

Yes I am that stupid. My pets are my family. I would not leave family members to perish in a fire. My mother is 85. Should I leave her in the fire and hope she finds a way out of the house on her own?

Your writer said pets can be replaced...Well sir, so can people then. This article was horrible and should of never been printed.

Chico and Peanut are offended and unreplaceable!

Gary Tantlinger, St. Joseph

Hawley’s puzzling wage proposal

What does Josh Hawley really stand for?

After supporting the insurrection on Jan. 6 at the Capitol and directly disputing the foundation of our culture and government, Hawley wants to support a tax credit to persons eventually working for less than $16.50. The credit is deducted from taxes owed to the IRS by the worker.

This appears to shift the obligation to pay employees a higher minimum wage from the employer to the employee. Except for companies that make $1 billion annually. In 2018, there were 135 such companies. It seems like a small percentage of the employers will actually assume the responsibility of paying minimum wage.

Tax credits are complicated and often lost in translation of the IRS. As an example, kindly review the broken promise of school loan forgiveness for public service. Capitalism that cannot survive, much less thrive without government incentives or subsidies is no longer capitalism. Government support for private industry is much closer to socialism. Is that what Josh Hawley is advocating ? I’m not sure what Josh Hawley really stands for? Are you?

Kathy Martin, Liberty, Missouri

Warming threat will only increase

Evangelical Christian climatologist Katharine Hayhoe is one of America’s top climate scientists. She calls what’s going on with our weather climate weirding rather than climate warming.

So, in spite of the five warmest years globally occurring since 2015 and the 10 warmest years occurring since 2009, we can still have a stretch of weather where the cold here is life-threatening and in Texas it’s colder than in Alaska. Weird, no?

The polar vortex is a weather pattern that is stronger in winter than it is in other parts of the year and the jet stream generally keeps the cold air up near the North Pole (where it belongs, right?). But our weather patterns are increasingly weird, changing, including the flow pattern of the jet stream.

According to Dr. Hayhoe, these changes cause increasingly unusual weather events, one recently being a chunk of the polar vortex breaking off, moving south, and paying us a frigid visit.

But, make no mistake, Dr. Hayhoe is still tracking the continuously rising global warming pattern, caused by humans, that is threatening our planet, and this threat will only increase as long as we humans burn fossil fuels and put more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

Ron Ruhnke, St. Joseph