Your letters March 19, 2022
A time for strength and resolve
As a teenager during the Cuban Missile Crisis, I vividly remember dozens of military aircraft passing over our farm, headed for the East Coast. We were on the brink of nuclear war.
It was averted because President John F. Kennedy responded with both strength and resolve. He knew how to deal with a bully. He called Khrushchev’s bluff.
Vladimir Putin is a thug, but he is not dumb. He fully expected the “sanctions” we applied. He prepared for them well in advance. These sanctions have not saved a single Ukrainian life.
Why is our leadership so afraid of “provoking” Putin? He does not hesitate to provoke and escalate his destruction of the brave people of Ukraine. He slaughters children and innocent civilians with impunity. Our failure to provide Ukraine with the Polish MiGs is interpreted as weakness by Putin.
Harry Truman had a plaque on his desk reading “the buck stops here.” He did not blame others for his actions.
Bullies such as Putin only respect strength and resolve, and always exploit weakness. A victory by Ukraine would humiliate Putin and restrain further aggression. Now is the time.
Mike Hanrahan
Cameron, Missouri
United States can’t be drawn into World War III
WWIII Just started, but not like you think.
WWI started with the assassination of Archduke Ferdinand of Austria-Hungary in 1914.
WWII started with Hitler invading Poland in 1939.
If you listen to the Biden administration and the mainstream media, what Putin is doing is similar to Hitler invading Poland in 1939. Wrong!
What we will have going forth to cause the Ukraine situation to turn into WWIII is a series of “tit-for-tat” actions which will blow it up. This is closer to the start of WWI than it is WWII.
So how does WWIII progress? Cyber warfare is the start of “tit-for-tat” hostilities and eventually will result in energy and food shortages throughout Europe first…..and then around the rest of the globe.
China is 100% behind Russia. Just think how many items you purchase that say “Made in China.” Well, this is where it comes back to bite you big time. If the U.S and Western Europe cut Russia from the global financial system, then that will be the time China and Russia launch their own financial system which includes new Central Bank digital currencies. The doorbell just rang and Klaus Schwab and the Great Reset are here!
We cannot be drawn into sending troops anywhere near Ukraine. This is the time we have to choose to get back to God and avoid war!
David Hurst
St. Joseph
Good people can’t remain silent
Vladimir Putin over his years in power has developed strategies for taking over countries and expanding Russia’s power over them. Psychology tells us that if the strategies work, keep doing them. Witness Crimea, the Donbas area of Ukraine to name two. Communism ideology wants to have the world under its power and control. They believe it is the best political system ever devised. If you read old texts, this should be clear.
We subscribe to a system called democracy. It has been in existence in America less than 400 years; and lately has experienced much upheaval — i.e. Jan. 6, 2021. Also by people named Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar and — of course — Donald Trump.
Where are middle America’s voices calling those people out? Have you heard Sam Graves, Roy Blunt or Josh Hawley speak out in defense of the system that elected them? How long will we remain the largely ignored “Flyover Country”? Evil happens when good men/people do nothing, remember? Think about that while children are dying.
Helen Brock-Thurston
St. Joseph
