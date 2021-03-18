Election laws should be uniform

Why can’t the federal government in the recently invaded Capitol building in Washington, D.C., standardize the United States election laws? Fair to all voters in all states. The House and Senate could have their debate on our TV with input from the Biden executive branch and John Roberts judicial committee.

As to voting, a standardized voting system would be extremely useful. It would save lots of legislative time in each of the 50 states who seem to be always changing the rules before, during and after the gerrymanderers do their work.

A standardized system would be useful, so if an American citizen moved from one state to another they would know the voting rules remain the same. Such a system would help reduce post-election talk of fraud, cheating, etc.

Mitch Jameson

St. Joseph

It’s time for answers at MWSU

Foregoing a national search, our Board of Governors unanimously appointed Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy as the sixth MWSU president. We can all respect that now is not the time for a national search in terms of costs and COVID. Desirable candidates would be wary to apply given our budget crisis, low morale for students and faculty in eliminated programs, and uncertain future.

That said, what was the rush?

For me, the answer is simple: our BOG did not want to risk bringing in candidates who might question their questionable actions of the past year. And someone sorely needs to.

In no way am I doubting the character or abilities of the Matt Wilson era hirings, including his Akron colleague, Dr. Kennedy herself. Rather, my questions are about the true worth of the Wilson “initiatives,” not the folks hired to staff them.

The Wilson-era upheaval came with hefty price tags. Faculty and staff were fired so that Esports and lacrosse coaches, administrators, international recruiters and a director of military and veterans services could be hired. Those hires were spun as win-win, which was a lie. Many students lost, some of them veterans. For example, two veterans were honored last April as the outstanding graduates in our Department of English. Our administration and BOG “served” future veterans by eliminating the programs in which these two veterans excelled.

Everything the BOG approved for Wilson was based on speculation and skewed data given to them by an administration that made up the keep-or-kill rules to force their will on our campus and community. The BOG needs to demand hard numerical proof, not shiny manipulated numbers, that the initiatives they approved are paying the dividends they were promised. And they need to ask themselves how long we will be content recruiting for other colleges when for modest costs we could attract those alienated students whose majors were eliminated.

This would be the perfect time for Dr. Kennedy to prove herself more than a Wilson echo and pose the hard questions in a socially distant public Q & A forum. We deserve answers.

Bill Church

Retired MWSU professor