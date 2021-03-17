Equity with three high schools

Professionals across the country will agree, the ideal number of students in a high school is between 700-1,100. The St. Joseph School District has the opportunity to do just that. Move 200 students from Central to Benton and 200 students from Central to Lafayette. This could take two to four years. But the SJSD demands two schools at 1,500 students. Don’t worry they tell us, that’s how we do things here.

Last election cycle, Seth Wright knew he was leaving St. Joseph, yet accepted $10,000 in contributions to run for school board (which pays $.00) but keeps a lot of rich people happy. Of course he ran and won and left within a month. That let the School Board appoint his successor, rather than the VOTERS who pay for the board’s decisions. Don’t worry, they tell us, that’s how we do things here.

As recently reported in the News-Press, the SJSD has 40% of the enrollment of the Springfield School District, yet just over 50% of Springfield’s administrators! Don’t worry, they tell us that’s how we do things here.

Systemic poverty proliferation has been silently occurring in SJSD for many years. Why, when enrollment was dropping at Benton and Lafayette, were steps not taken to redistrict, to keep all schools more evenly filled? More AP for all students, not just Central. There are extremely smart students who deserve expanded education all over the district. If every school was 1,100 students, you would have to divide expanded needs equally. Wow what a concept, equally.

Don’t worry that’s not how we do things here.

Seventy percent of our students are in reduced payment for lunch and breakfast and you want to raise their parents’ taxes to buy an empty office building? Don’t worry, that’s how we do things here.

Looks like to me, a taxpayer, SJSD needs a lot, lot, lot of internal cleansing, and a complete accountancy of how the SJSD saved millions by trimming administration. Don’t worry, that’s not how we do things here!

John Byrne

St. Joseph

Against policy, not people

I attended a funeral for one our parishioners who was over 90 years old, an American/Mexican, and who served in the U.S. Army and was in the battle of the “Bulge” and one of Patton’s “golden nuggets.”

This man did not cross the border illegally, was a very good citizen and well respected by the church congregation, and was just a good man.

It made me think, here is a man of Mexican descent, has caused no trouble, worked hard, served his country. “BUT” today this is not the norm. They are crossing illegally and disappearing in the vast U.S.

I do not have a problem with any Mexican people, I know many of them, went to school with them and played ball with and against and them.

They were some of the nicest guys you’d want to know. One of them, in my opinion, is the best basketball player to have ever come from St. Joseph. He got honors upon honors in the sport, he never said a word about his “gift.”

But today, those coming across the border are not following the rules.

This new generation coming across the border has no respect for our country and our laws, that’s the only reason I’m again them.

My family came through Eilis Island in the 1920s and they were given “ZERO.” They were on their own, no welfare, no food stamps, no free education, free housing — they were on their own. No government giving them billions of dollars to get by on!

Ben Pecora

St. Joseph