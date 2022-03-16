U.S. must project strength
When I volunteered to join the military over 40 years ago, it was to defend not only our country’s borders and freedoms; I joined to protect all those that needed our great country’s might.
I cannot fathom how any red-blooded American cannot be furious over Russia’s assault on the sovereign nation of Ukraine; the excuse being WW3. I for one don’t believe ( though he is crazy) that Putin would be the one to resort to a nuclear war. I don’t believe he is ready to die, although if he continues his direction, one of his countrymen or comrades that don’t want to die will certainly unseat him to ease the pain his people are enduring.
I for one am not ready to die and pray a nuclear holocaust never happens. We need to show strength as a nation; that starts with our leaders, all of our enemies sense their weakness. Iran, China, North Korea are some that come to mind...
Craig Wood, St. Joseph
Unshackled capitalism brought prosperity
The Democratic (Communist) Party leadership is so obsessed with DJT they are unable to run the government and generate any kind of coherent program for the benefit of the American public.
Why is this? First, Democrats/Communists cannot stand rejection. Their Marxist ideas have been promoted over and over again around the world and have failed in every case. The American voter, without cheating at the ballot box, kicked their puppet’s legacy to the curb when they elected DJT.
And second, DJT trashed them and Obama during four years by demonstrating that by unshackling capitalism and democracy literally everyone in the nation had an economic opportunity to improve their standard of living while generating an incredible national prosperity unknown in American history.
There is a reason why, much to the chagrin of domestic Communists, DJT has been considered as one of this nation’s most successful presidents.
Patrick McLear, Dearborn, Missouri
A welcome return to St. Joseph
I am pleased that the Moila Shrine Temple’s renowned Shrine Circus returned this year. I am a member of the Masonic Lodge and joined the Shriners back in 1988. Since then, more concern for animal welfare has finally gotten the attention of circus production companies. When I was age three, I went to my first Shrine Circus. Luckily my dad was a Mason and a Shriner.
Although I enjoyed wild animals such as elephants, I know that they need to be treated with respect. Sadly, some unscrupulous circus trainers were caught on camera beating and starving elephants and other wild animals to do stupid, unnatural tricks. Back when I was age three, audiences chuckled, but now it is no laughing matter.
Wild animals have rights and their well-being must always be upheld with good health, proper shelter and proper rest. I once saw a circus railroad train some years ago, where some animals such as lions and tigers were caged inside crates alongside cages for their natural “prey” such as zebras. Thankfully, such poor treatment is being phased-out.
James A. Marples, Longview, Texas (former Kansan)
