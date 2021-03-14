Working together

for a purpose

I’ve lived along the Missouri River my entire life. Boy is it tough when flood season comes. You never know when the levee might breach and then you wait for the water to recede.

Finally, the real work begins — scooping mud out of your house and dealing with the mold. After the devastating flood of 2019 in Atchison County, we knew we had to figure out a different way to repair the levee. We couldn’t keep fighting the same fight, the same way. The river just didn’t have enough room to flow any more.

That’s why our levee district and landowners came together to build a levee setback and give the river more room to meander. This sure was a tough decision. It is never easy to give up farmland. But it was the right thing to do for our community. This project shows that landowners, state and federal government and nonprofit partners can work together for the good of all.

This year let’s look forward to gathering at the county fair and talking about the upcoming harvest, not how we are all recovering from another flood.

Max Peeler

Rock Port, Missouri

Target abusive medical pricing

Recently the NP opinion page espoused the idea that pre-existing health conditions should be covered by insurance, which is yet another wishful thinking concept if there ever was one.

That is as logical as insurance covering a burned-down home when home insurance was bought after the fact, or wrecked car repairs being covered when insurance was bought after the wreck.

Few people, if any, will buy insurance of any kind before seriously needing it if they’ll be covered retroactively. When there are no premiums being paid into an insurance pool before claims are made there will be no money available to pay claims.

Incidentally, the need for health insurance at all is largely a derivative of the health care industry’s often abusive pricing practices. For decades those prices have been rising at multiples far above normal inflation, particularly on surgeries of any serious nature.

Unless that pricing is ever based on free market competition with transparent pricing, no amount spent on insurance by the private or public sector will ever be enough.

Louie DeLeon

St. Joseph

Where does it all end?

If turning Krug Park into a commercial entertainment venue makes sense, why not install slot machines in the lobby of City Hall? Why not lottery machines at the Remington Nature Center? Perhaps a liquor license for the public library?

Dennis Weiser

St. Joseph