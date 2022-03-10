This is not how democracy works
Citizens initiatives! Do you know what this is? Its name reflects the issues citizens want on the ballot. It’s been the law for 115 years. In January the Missouri Legislature returned to Jeff City. Biggest issue on their agenda is enacting laws aimed at voter restrictions and participation.
Our Missouri Legislature has put citizens initiatives on the block for radical change.
Currently, this requires collecting signatures from 8% of six of our eight districts. That’s 300,000 signatures for every initiative.
New rules would require signatures from all eight districts. This will require almost 500,000 signatures to get it on the ballot. In contrast, the legislature, using a simple majority, can place as many issues they want on the ballot.
Citizens initiatives put ballot initiatives for Medicaid expansion, $15 minimum wage and an independent commission for redrawing the legislative map for Missouri. All passed with big statewide majorities. FYI, new maps will allow reps to pick their voters instead of voters picking their representative.
Election sabotage is evidenced here by the conservatives engaged in both voter suppression and participation. Voices from citizens are being silenced, by law. This is not how democracy works.
Joyce Nowak, St. Louis
A rebuttal to a rebuttal
I would like to comment on Larry Angold’s letter to the editor disagreeing with my husband’s LTE defining insanity by labeling Democrats insane. His letter is well-written and articulate but he does what most Democrats do in a situation like this: they just turn it around and blame the Republicans for the same thing. It’s obvious that neither of them is likely to change their mind.
One reason their views are so different is that they both have had different life experiences and different sources of information. I would guess that Mr. Angold has never owned his own business and seldom watches any TV news except CNN, MSNBC and most likely hates FOX. Unlike my husband, I seldom get into a political discussion with people like this because all they are interested in is having sources of information that agrees with their outdated views.
The real test as to whose definition will be proven to be right will be the results of the midterm election in November and the presidential election two years later. This will only be true if we have an honest election.
Phyllis Flinchpaugh, St. Joseph
