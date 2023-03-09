Enjoy the road
less traveled
New York Yankee great and Missouri native Yogi Berra is credited with the quote, “when you come to a fork in the road, take it.”
Perhaps Yogi’s intention was better stated by poet Robert Frost in his poem, “The Road Not Taken.” He seems to recommend that we not take the path of least resistance, but to take a path offering more adventure and challenge. He did, and in his own words, said “it made all the difference.”
Life is full of “forks in the road,” they are decision points. Many are simple, nonconsequential choices, but some are truly life-changing, such as choosing a career or spouse. Experience tells us that once a choice is made, it is often irreversible. The same situation is unlikely to occur again. Life rarely offers “do-overs.”
When we are young many of our decisions are based on emotion, they must be seasoned with logic. Having a sense of where one wants to go in life is extremely helpful.
Wherever life takes you, have no regrets. Life is too short for such thoughts. Simply enjoy where you are, and realize you may be exactly where intended.
Mike Hanrahan
Cameron, Missouri
The right embraces a nanny state
We need at least one “viable” political party that isn’t all-in for the Nanny State. Some Republicans want to ban drag shows in private venues that don’t hold license as a “sexually oriented business.”
Can you imagine a theater getting shut down for showing the Robin Williams movie “Mrs. Doubtfire?” Law enforcement should be focused on protecting rights, not depriving people of theirs. If your mores are offended and you don’t want your children to be exposed to a thing, then don’t take your children to a thing and leave the rest of us alone.
Liberty!
Rick Reynolds
St. Joseph
Nature hates
a vacuum
Knowing one’s self is important to the direction an individual heads. Unfortunately, “not knowing” allows that vacuum to be filled with the ways of the world, which is then the “devil’s playground.”
It doesn’t take many interviews with young college people who are asked basic questions like: “Who did the Americans fight in the Revolutionary War?” or “What was the Civil War all about?” and of course, the ever popular comical question....”When was the War of 1812?” to realize the vacuum is there!
Unfortunately, the emptiness is being filled with today’s progressivism and version of homegrown socialism. (i.e. see Biden’s reckless spending in two years). Today’s economic and social ills cry out in the progressive world for government intervention on everything, allowing overstepping the role of government to control us all. (i.e COVID response).
Today’s progressive world calls for educating the young not in time-tested principles, handed down through the ages and given by our rich Judeo-Christian founding, but by modern progressivism founded by Klaus Schwab and George Soros. It can also now be found in a large percentage of our churches across the U.S. You’ve seen or heard it: “well the Ten Commandments need updating for today’s world.”
This is a result of not knowing one’s self; not knowing our history; not following the Word of God. Because of this vacuum, we await anyone or anything to fill the void. Be careful of the emptiness without God.
David Hurst
St. Joseph
