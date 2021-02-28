Liberal left is depressing

When Biden mentioned recently that our “darkest days” due to COVID lie ahead of us, not behind us, it brought to mind something the late Rush Limbaugh said about liberals: “If you had to attach not a philosophy by an attitude to a leftist worldview, it’s one of pessimism and darkness, sadness. They’re never happy, are they?”

If you are old enough to remember the Carter days and his famous speech about “malaise” or as he called it the “crisis of confidence” and can recall long gas lines, being told by President Carter to not decorate so much for Christmas, turn your lights out ... so depressing.

No wonder the country needed the natural “uppers” of the Reagan presidency. Recall how hopeful you felt when the Iran hostage crisis ended the day Reagan took office, and recall President Reagan’s 1984 slogan: “Morning in America” or his “shining city on a hill” speech in 1989.

Trump’s “Make America Great Again” is/was an attempt to capture the optimism and hope from Reagan’s speeches. Why do you think thousands turned out for every Trump rally? Because we are a hopeful, “can-do,” positive citizenry and do not need the “depression” of the liberal left!

David Hurst

St. Joseph

Office buildings aren’t for students

I am a strong supporter for two high schools in St. Joseph. I am not in support of a bond issue to reconfigure an office building into a second high school. St. Joseph has the opportunity to pass a bond that will put the school system on the progressive map. A new, modern, high school with-up-to date athletic facilities, modern educational facilities including science labs, auditorium, modern classrooms with the most up-to-date technologies.

It is important that students are proud of their high school. A new high school facade that says, “This is my high school.” The facade of Central High School says just that. A reconfigured office building does not say that.

There is a need to find land for the new high school complex in the area of south St. Joseph. If the present central office administration cannot find that land, then you hire a consulting firm that can.

The president of the school board states that the existing infrastructure of the American Family complex will save money. I view the $107 million bond as funds to convert Benton and Lafayette into middle school, upgrade Central and build a new high school.

I will not support the bond issue that does not provide the taxpayers and students with a new high school.

Dick Schott

St. Joseph