Clowns to the left, jokers to the right
I am now confused about which political party I support. During my adult life, for the most part, I've voted for Republican candidates for local, state and national elected office.
I certainly do not agree with most of the Democratic policies of their socialistic agendas of giveaway, free-free-free programs, spend and tax, big government, etc.
I now find myself in total disagreement with the Republican policies such as their stance on gun control. The Second Amendment was written at a time when firearms were single-shot weapons, not high-capacity, multiple shot automatic or semiautomatic weapons.
Someone in addition to the shooter in these mass killings should be held accountable. This applies to the family members and/or friends of the shooter who should have been aware of and reported the assassin's mental health problems. This should also apply to the legal or illegal seller of the assault-type, high-caliber, automatic or semiautomatic weapon used. These weapons have no legal, useful purpose.
I find myself in total disagreement with the Republican stance of regardless of circumstance, a woman's right to have an abortion. I do agree that aborting a fetus with a heartbeat is a sin. However, I also consider it to be more of a sin to give birth to an unwanted child who may likely become abandoned or who will likely be abused during his or her lifetime. Passing a law against a right to have an abortion doesn't solve anything.
I am ashamed to admit having voted for Donald Trump, the worst president this nation has chosen since Jimmy Carter. The period of time that Carter held office was a disaster for the USA. I know first hand since I lived through it and have many horror stories to tell.
I guess that I'm politically an independent belonging to no political party. However, I don't want to lose my right to vote in primary elections where you have to choose to vote in the Democratic or Republican primary.
I assume that I'll be forced to lie about my political affiliation in order to have my vote registered. I want my right to be able to help determine as to who goes on to the final election ballot.
Don H. Roach
St. Joseph
Make America better
No matter our zip code background, or party, most of us value our freedom. But today, the policies we favor: our freedom to vote, our freedom from gun violence and our freedom to grow our families in a manner that allows us to nurture our children, have been blocked by MAGA Republicans.
Just as we turned out in record numbers in the last two elections, Americans must join together across race, place and party to remove them from power. Together, we can make America a better place to live, by voting for candidates that will respect the will of the people.
Ellen Wentz
Kirkwood, Missouri
