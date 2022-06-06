Keep it simple: 21 to buy a gun
This message is for any legislator in Washington who possesses common sense and integrity.
We need simple, common sense gun reform. Now.
We are tired of lawmakers who want to ban guns and tired of lawmakers who refuse to do anything. There are over 100 million gun owners in the United States, 14.5 million first-time gun owners in the past 28 months — and only 5 million NRA members.
Make it simple, keep it simple: 21 to buy a gun. Universal background checks on all firearm transfers. Three-day waiting period after the background check.
This is the honest, simple, common sense gun reform that a majority of gun owners and Second Amendment supporters can and will support. I have been a firearms instructor for 30 years and I talk with a lot of gun owners. I introduced these points in print in 1998, they now have traction and momentum.
Ignore the naysayers from both sides. Their arguments and debate points have not changed in 30 years and are worn out.
Shawn Harper
St. Joseph
‘We the people’ demand gun reform
This past week the news has been full of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. But what happens next week and the week after and the week after that?
I keep hearing people say, “guns don’t kill people. People do.” Wrong! Guns and people kill people. Guns don’t automatically discharge by themselves. A person has to pull the trigger. I believe there is a mental health issue in our country and that is why many people with mental health issues should not have a gun. Gun dealers are in business to sell guns and make money. Lobbyists are in the business to promote their own interests and retain power. The men and women we have elected to office should have the safety and welfare of our country foremost at heart and not their political careers.
I heard on the news that our country — the United States of America — has many more mass shootings than any other country. If other countries can control this, why can’t we? I know there is no easy solution to the problem but we must start somewhere. First, why does a person have to be 21 years of age before buying alcohol but an 18 year old can buy an assault rife? I understand background checks are required of all sellers of guns (except private sales) but an NICS check takes only 30 seconds to go through. A more thorough background check should be required for every assault rifle sold. Perhaps we need a government agency that does nothing but background checks and sophisticated software to watch for disturbing postings online.
Our Constitution reads, “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for common Defense, promote the general welfare of the people....” It’s time for WE the PEOPLE to stand up and elected people who WILL establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for common defense and promote the welfare of the people (and the children). Congress will only do it if their futures are at stake. We the people must hold them accountable. Wonder what they would do if one of their children were killed in a mass shooting?
Peggy Bloss
St. Joseph
