Pray for unity

and for love

At church the congregations sang a song that if we Americans could hold in our hearts, our country could be in a better place. I can never remember our country being so divided. The title of the song is, “They’ll Know We Are Christians By Our Love.”

Some of the words of the song go, “We will walk with each other, we will walk hand in hand. We pray that all unity may one day be restored. Together we’ll spread the news that God is in our land. We will work with each other, we will work side by side. We’ll guard each man’s dignity and save each man’s pride. And they’ll know we are Christians by our love.”

Our democracy is under attack today from many sides. We the people need to demand more from our elected officials. Our political parties have become too polarized. They do not work together. They do not guard each man’s dignity. They are interested only in their own opinions.

There are good and bad ideas from both sides. The objective should be to compromise and decide what is in the best interest of our country and what is not. Not what is in the best interest of one party over the other; not what will help one get reelected to office next time around. Today it seems more about power than democracy.

I would like to encourage each and every one of us to pray for unity to be restored; to spread the news that God is in our land; to work with each other side by side; to guard each person’s dignity; to respect each person’s pride; and show the world that we are Christians by our love for one another.

Peggy Bloss

St. Joseph

Trash dive

isn’t worth it

I enter “second chance” drawings where you enter old tickets for prizes. The latest has been “The Great Outdoors” summer promotion. There is no limit on the number of entries and it’s even open to people who sell lottery tickets. This gives them an unfair advantage due to being able to keep discarded tickets.

One drawing I entered I was able to scour through trash cans and entered 11,000 tickets. Still didn’t win. This not only encourages gambling, it encourages unsanitary practices like digging through the trash. Something needs to be done.

Randall Huston

St. Joseph

Calves to the left of me, sheep to the right

Last year in July the calf and sheep auction was held in Effingham, Kansas. Now this year the auction is being held Memorial Day.

Many of the farmers bringing their livestock to the auction are not thoughtful and considerate of the residents living across the street from the cattle barn. They try to take the residents’ parking space, blocking the mailboxes and driveways. I’ll lose my parking if I leave.

I am an 83-year-old Navy veteran who served my country honorably for six years. I have resided here in Effingham, across from the cattle barn, for the last five years. So I do know what I am talking about.

Terrance R. Hawbaker

Effingham, Kansas