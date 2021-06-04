Turn talk from racism

to responsibility

Is the United States a racist country? Not according to many prominent Black leaders! Republican Sen. Tim Scott shocked many people when, in response to Biden’s congressional address, he stated that “America is not a racist country.”

Larry Elder, a Black American conservative talk radio host, author and attorney, says many African-Americans have become “victicrats” by blaming their problems on racism. “Racism is not our major problem,” says Elder. “Personal responsibility is.”

Candace Owens, Black director of communications for Turning Point USA said, “Stop selling us our own oppression. Stop taking away our self-confidence by telling us that we can’t because of racism.”

How could millions of white Americans who voted for a Black president be racist?” Unlike in the past, Black people today are excelling in politics, business, Hollywood, sports, etc.

Martin Luther King, who led the civil rights movement from the 1950s until his assassination in 1968, was instrumental in ending the legal segregation of African Americans. Even though King won the racism war, the Democrats have continued to promote racism in order to maintain control over the Black vote.

Shame on the Democrats and shame on those Blacks who continue to allow the Democrats to control their lives with false racist claims.

It’s true that some police officers employ excessive force. Don’t lump these rogue officers in the same basket with good officers. There are significant findings that conscious racial animosity accounts for only a small percentage of racially inflected police conduct.

Larry Flinchpaugh

St. Joseph

Biden makes Carter look better

In my voting lifetime, I have often thought Jimmy Carter was the worst president ever! President Carter was a moderate/conservative governor from Georgia, who was a fresh face, and more importantly, intelligent, honest and God fearing.

The problem with Carter was that he micromanaged everything. “If two nails would hold up a board, he would use 10 nails,” someone once said. Carter’s managerial style gave the world the appearance of weakness, which the Iranians used in the hostage crisis. His overthinking let to stagnation which hit the economy, gas and peace in the Mideast.

President Biden on the other hand, is not intelligent.. Joe finished 506 out of 688 in his undergraduate class and 76th out of 85 at Syracuse Law School. Biden had to drop out of the 1988 presidential race for plagiarizing speeches. What Joe had in 1972 was a winning smile and great “schmoozing” ability. He actually was a moderate ... then.

Age and cranial aneurysm surgeries have left Biden a shell of his best years, which as noted.....were not that good to begin with. A Rasmussen poll shows 59% of Americans don’t think Joe will finish his only term.

Can we really afford a President Harris? ... No.

David Hurst

St. Joseph