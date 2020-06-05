Lessons learned from distance learning

I have watched with pride as teachers, administrators and police have gone the extra mile to make the 2020 graduates feel special and celebrated. What does it take for people to show appreciation? Caring and willing hearts.

Parents, now that the school year has ended and you are no longer spending your time sitting at the table with your child or children grinding through school work, take a moment to reflect.

You probably got irritated more than once with wiggly kids who paid attention at first but lost interest quickly. How did you get along with language questions and math problems? Did Google get a workout refreshing your minds about these matters?

As you patiently explained and explained again the problem at hand, did you have to stop little Johnny from sticking a crayon up his nose? Did you have to remind his older brother not to kick his sister and then tell little Susie not to stick her tongue out at her brother? Just picture that scenario with 25-plus students at once! Do some of you finally understand what teachers go through every day — all day?

News flash: Teachers are mothers, fathers, spouses and children who have lives outside the classroom. They have heartache, problems and, hopefully, love and laughter. When you got a headache from teaching fractions or decimals, or teaching a young child to tell time, you could take a break, take a pain reliever and tell the kids to go play. What does a teacher do when he or she has six-plus classes a day?

Why do people choose to teach? They love kids and want to open their minds to what their future could hold. It’s more than time to appreciate and encourage teachers. Giving them a raise wouldn’t hurt, either!

Food for thought: Parents, step up and stay involved!

Valerie Wigton

St. Joseph