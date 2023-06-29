This content is a letter to the editor and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


placeholder_letters.jpg

One pastor shouldn’t decide for all

Josh Blevins, senior pastor at Grace Calvary Chapel, says he is “deeply concerned about the potential influence of their (LGBTQ+ folks) ideological agenda on the library’s platform.” This is a reaction to the nomination of Brian Kirk for a second term on the Library Board. In the sentence, try replacing the LGBTQ+ as follows: “deeply concerned about the potential influence of the conservative Christian ideological agenda on the library’s platform.” You could also replace LGBTQ+ with Catholics, unions, women, etc. How do those sit with you?

