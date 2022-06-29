A law with brutal motives
With the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe, Missouri now has the embarrassment of being one of the few states in the union that force a rape victim to bring a resulting pregnancy full term.
This detail of Missouri’s trigger ban reflects the brutality of its underlying religious motives. A woman’s reproductive organs, as the logic goes, are first and foremost the property of God. And if he permitted conception via sexual assault, then “his will be done.”
The belief system that propelled the reversal of a woman’s basic right to bodily autonomy sees her as an object of procreation first and an individual second. Our state’s giddy activation of the ban has helped drive the point home: it doesn’t matter how the egg was fertilized, even if it were against your will, life if sacred. (More sacred than your dignity.)
We live in the Show-Me state, so I would like someone to show me (divine affectations aside) the rationality behind such a pernicious law. Quoting desert shamans won’t do.
Trevor Callaway, St. Joseph
Get away from extremes
We need to get away from extremes. We need to get states (Since SCOTUS has thrown it back to them) to have common sense abortion laws.
Abortions should neither be banned on day one, nor allowed when birth is imminent. The stupidest thing on the subject that I can remember is Hillary Clinton in a debate refusing to say that abortion on the last day of term is not permissible!
I bet there are enough moderate Republican voters to get behind a two trimester abortion choice/third trimester ban, which is what most states had for decades. Also England and Wales ban after 24 weeks. Most of Europe does likewise.
Rick Reynolds, St. Joseph
Stupid policy leads to inflation
We have arrived at stupid. The Democratic Party has lost any understanding of capitalism or basic supply and demand. Their green socialist mandates of endless free money combined with the attempted strangulation of the fossil fuel industry have created an inflationary nightmare.
To prove their economic ignorance they are now pushing price controls on gas and stealing the profits of private companies as solutions to the problem they created. We tried price controls in the ’70s. All they ever do is limit supply. Competition decides profit margins, not the government. Oil and gas had a profit margin of 4.7 % last year. Microsoft was 39% and Google 30%. Are these so called windfall profits also?
Biden says one thing on television concerning oil but his actions since taking office have all been to destroy the industry. Our modern economy cannot function without fossil fuels yet. It will be decades before the windmills and solar generate even a small percent of the energy we use daily. Germany’s current predicament is the canary in the coal mine. They abandoned all sensibility chasing green dreams. Now Putin owns them. We can learn from their mistakes. We do not have to remain stupid.
Kennan Brockett, St. Joseph
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.