Hold roofers accountable

Having family in St. Joseph and area, I read the St. Joseph News-Press: “Doniphan County roofer temporarily banned from business, ordered to pay restitution, penalties” (May 26 issue).

The article noted that a lax roofer allegedly left a roofing job incomplete and without shingles. In this springtime of rainy weather, roof leaks are not enjoyable, plus the slightest leak or incomplete job will only prompt addition roof damage.

Many of the homeowners are elderly or disabled (or both). Recently, I had a cousin with ovarian cancer who had a church group offer to put on a very much-needed new roof. The last re-roofing may have been 30 years ago.

On the surface, it looked as if the roofers did a good job. However, as soon as the first hard rain came, the band-new roof leaked around a kitchen roof-vent which should have had sealant (or at least a dab of tar) around the metal vent where it meshed with shingles. My disabled relative is still trying to get that rectified.

Homeowners MUST be vigilant and hold roofers accountable.

James A. Marples, Longview, Texas (former Kansas)

The risk of vaccine skepticism

I understand that they are training dogs to sniff a person and tell if he or she has COVID-19. I guess that could help. But what we really need are packs of dogs that can sniff and detect adults who haven’t been vaccinated.

I suppose that would be a violation of their civil rights, but isn’t it a violation of a person’s civil rights, particularly an adult or child who can’t be vaccinated, to be exposed to the disease by a person who refuses vaccination?

Keith Evans, St. Joseph

Exert pressure on Armenia

June 1 is celebrated annually in many countries across the globe as an International Children’s Day, which inspires us to advocate for rights of children and improve children’s welfare. Children’s rights are fundamental human rights.

Unfortunately, happiness for children in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region was interrupted 29 years ago when Armenia perpetrated ethnic cleansing campaigns.

The Armenian army purposefully kidnaped Azerbaijani children in occupied territories. As many as 71 Azerbaijani children are still considered missing and Armenia refuses to provide information about their whereabouts.

U.S. must exert pressure on Armenia to release Azerbaijani children who have now grown into adults from Armenian captivity and/or provide information about their whereabouts if they were killed by Armenian army.

Emru Erten, Liberty, Missouri