Writer has plenty of questions
As things start to push us into a tail spin, here are a few items to ponder:
Why would you sign an executive order stopping American oil production/exports when we were becoming oil independent? Lease procedures slowed? Why would you buy it from an enemy like Russia, to finance their war and get dirty oil in return?
If we have 270 million vehicles in the U.S., 2 million being electric, and you cut back on our gas production, what are we going to use for fuel until these 268 million electric cars are made/sold?
Add a cut to the federal gas tax which saves about $3 a fill-up and the loss of $10 to $20 billion in revenue — there goes highway construction/infrastructure.
Supreme court judges being protested at their homes — where is the teeth in the “law.”
The law states that anyone “with the intent of interfering with, obstructing or impeding the administration of justice or with the intent of influencing any judge, in the discharge of his duty” cannot picket near a judge’s residence.
Why no request for Biden to be tested like they did Trump to see if he’s capable of holding office?
Ben Pecora, St. Joseph
Fireworks enforcement is a disgrace
Selective enforcement is the best way to describe the treatment of ordinances in St. Joe. Every year the local news media makes a big deal out of fireworks safety, while ignoring the fact that most of the fireworks set off within the city limits are illegal.
The ordinances against the fireworks inside the city limits are ignored by the city and county law agencies. It does no good to call to complain. It is disgraceful to all of we combat veterans with PTSD that have to put up with the blatant disrespect for the laws of our city.
Merle L. Jeffries, St. Joseph
Tips for celebrating with safety
From 1994 to 2021, there has been a 74.7% increase in injuries per hundred thousand pounds of consumer fireworks used in the U.S., while there has been a 25% increase in consumption.
Phantom Fireworks, the nation’s top consumer fireworks retailer, urges everyone to use fireworks safely and responsibly. As the Independence Day holiday approaches, Phantom reminds people to be respectful of their neighbors when shooting fireworks.
Among the key safety measures, Phantom Fireworks recommends the following:
A sober adult should be in charge of fireworks; children should never handle the products.
Follow your local laws on fireworks use.
Use fireworks on hard, flat surfaces; if you shoot on grass, lay down a plywood board as your hard, flat surface.
Have water readily available for emergencies.
Keep plenty of distance between the launch site and spectators — 150 feet for aerials and 35 to 50 feet for ground items.
Brace your aerials, tubes and fountains with bricks to avoid tip-over.
Keeps pets inside.
Douse your fireworks thoroughly with water when you are done, and dispose of them in a covered metal container outdoors and away from any building.
William Weimer, Phantom Fireworks vice president Youngstown, Ohio
