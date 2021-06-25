U.S. shouldn’t fight Israel’s wars
Some say Israel must be supported because they are the only friend we have in the Middle East, they have the right to defend themselves, and God said in the Bible that this land belonged to the Jews and that they were his chosen people.
Others claim that Israel has not recognized the Palestinians claim to the West Bank and is not allowing adequate food and medical supplies to be shipped into the Gaza Strip. Therefore we must support the Palestinians.
So who has a legitimate claim to the landmass now referred to as Israel, a country only slightly larger than the state of New Jersey?
I propose that neither has claim to this land based on 4,000-year-old history. However, since the Israelis respond in such devastating retaliation to the Palestinian attacks, it would be in the best interest of the Palestinians to accept their defeat and stop the insane idea of wiping Israel off the face of the earth.
Israel refuses to declare its present borders in favor of their possible future expansion. Recently Russia and Iran, Syria’s allies, stopped Israel and the U.S. from ousting the duly elected Assad of Syria. I certainly don’t support the U.S. in fighting Israel’s wars!
It appears that Israel’s long-term goal is to annex the Gaza Strip, southern Lebanon, the western parts of Jordan and southern Syria including the occupied Golan Heights.
Is this imperialism justified?
Larry Flinchpaugh
St. Joseph
