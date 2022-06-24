Biden profits while selling out America
Over the last many years I have become increasingly frustrated with our two political parties whose only goal seems to be getting more money and power. They spend very little time working on our country’s problems.
An outstanding example of this corruption is our current career politician, President Joe Biden.
Conservative radio and TV news organizations (such as Rush Limbaugh, FOX News, Mayor Giuliani) have made public some of the outrageous acts of this man:
As vice president he got his son Hunter installed on a board of directors in Ukraine at $83,000 per month.
During the four years after he was vice president and unemployed, his net worth increased by $17 million.
He took his son with him on an official trip to China. China invested in the son’s firm.
The Bidens got a check for $3.5 million from the wife of Moscow’s mayor.
$5.1 million was discovered among Biden’s assets. Joe said he didn’t know what it was for.
Biden’s decrease in oil production has raised prices and made deliveries prohibitive. The greatest country on earth now has empty store shelves.
Millions of illegal immigrants have been allowed to cross an open southern border in hopes of providing Democrat votes and low-wage, non-union labor.
How can a person sell out his entire country for more money than his family can possibly spend and why would anyone vote for him?
Charles Umphress
St. Joseph
A little ditty about
Jack and Diane
I would like to propose the following hypothetical as a homework assignment for your readers. Replies should be submitted as signed letters to the News-Press (not “It’s Your Call” or “Online Comments,” both of which are for trolls and cowards.)
Suppose that you are an evangelical Christian who owns a small business. You have two managers, Jack and Diane, and you are very satisfied with the performance of both. You have decided to name one of the two as your executive vice president with a substantial increase in pay. You choose Jack. Diane comes to your office and informs you that Jack is gay and shows you photos of Jack with his boyfriends on Facebook. You decide to fire Jack and name Diane executive vice president.
Under the laws of the state of Missouri and the United States, what recourse (if any) should Jack have in the courts? Your answer should reflect the legal, ethical and moral implications of your rationale.
I look forward to reading your answers (unless you are a troll or a coward).
Pat Ryan
Tarkio, Missouri
It could be worse
I have never supported or liked Greitens —not from Day 1. This latest stunt is a perfect example, along with a short mismanaged governorship, supporting my contention that he lacks the appropriate skills that are necessary to be a leader of anything!
Schmitt clearly has the better political track record in governance, unless you do not like him on the issues, which means you want a member of the communist faction of the Democratic Party. So your view on this subject is irrelevant!
In the end, if Republicans select him in the primary, I will be forced to pretend to hold my nose and vote for Greitens. It could be worse. I could be a resident of Pennsylvania. Can you imagine having a choice between Oz and the Democratic Party thug?
Patrick McLear
Dearborn, Missouri
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.