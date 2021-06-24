Abortion is hard to fathom
Recently, I’ve had anonymous letters sent to me in reply to previous “letters to the editor” I’ve written, criticizing the Democrats and Joe Biden for their pro-abortion stance. The writer usually inserts the comment that “we have had abortions forever” and that there are “more important things” to worry about like immigration, poverty, crime, etc.
It is difficult for me to fathom the killing of innocent lives of countless babies as something relegated to the “back burner” of our increasingly growing list of concerns and now what is dismissed as part of the “norm” of our culture!
Perhaps looking at numbers is the only way to have a cold slap in the face when it comes to the issue of killing innocent children, so to that end: Since 1973 Roe v. Wade, the U.S. has had nearly 63 million abortions. We have had 14.3 million abortions worldwide this year, thus far. We have killed worldwide, the equivalent of the population of Kansas City, KS everyday (150,000). Did you see that that statistic says “EVERYDAY”?
How about use of our tax dollars wisely to aid against the “social justice causes” that contribute to these stats? On that we surely agree. Right, anonymous writer?
David Hurst
St. Joseph
Americans are better together
I was raised to love everybody and treat them as you wanted to be treated; some of my best friends growing up were of different origins and races. My mother called one of these friends son and treated him as one of her own. He called her mom and treated her with love and respect. His mother called me son and treated me as one of her own as well, and I loved and respected her.
Never once did I, our friends or their parents insinuate in any way to not hang out and be friends because of our different skin colors; we were brothers. We as Americans are and always have been stronger together. Why is it that our lawmakers, media, celebrities and athletes are trying to divide us?
There are always going to be individuals sometimes in powerful or authoritative positions that are racists; they don’t speak for all Americans and should not be able to divide our brotherhood. It takes courage to stand up for our beliefs and heritage; we need to come together and prove to the rest of the world why America is truly the land of the free and home of the brave!
Craig Wood
St. Joseph
