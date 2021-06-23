Climate holds key to migrant crisis
We are living in an unprecedented time for migration. The UN estimates that there were 272 million international migrants in 2017, over 3.5% of the world’s population. These millions have diverse reasons for leaving their homelands: fleeing violence; searching for economic opportunity elsewhere; seeking greater political freedoms.
Increasingly, however, these men, women and children are escaping from a hidden and far more insidious threat: the ever-magnifying effects of climate change. They are fleeing more frequent and worse natural disasters; they are fleeing crop failures as a result of drought; they are fleeing heat that makes parts of the Earth totally unlivable.
As the effects of climate change become more widespread and more acute, these effects will become worse and more widespread, and millions if not billions more migrants will leave their homes. Those that believe that we are in the midst of the worst migrant crisis ever are in for a very rude awakening if climate change is left unabated.
How many more will flee if entire cities are left underwater or rapid desertification destroys their homes? There cannot be a better way to address future migration than by addressing climate change.
Freddie Rivas-Giorgi, St. Joseph
Graves sides with the rich
In one of Congressman Sam Graves’ recent newsletters, he says a proposed tax plan will hurt family farms. Then he attacked the federal inheritance tax, which Republicans have cunningly labeled the “death tax.”
Folks, the “death tax” is not something most people need to worry about. It only kicks in if your assets are over $11.58 million. You have to be rich and die rich for the federal inheritance tax to take effect.
Congressman Graves chose to avoid discussing more pressing issues facing us. He could have used his newsletter to focus on infrastructure, climate change, voting rights or a bipartisan commission on the Jan. 6 Trump insurrection that continues to threaten our democracy.
He could have exposed how our state is not handling the deadly coronavirus variant and infecting the unvaccinated.
He could have pledged to get 70% of Missourians fully vaccinated. Our state is 38% fully vaccinated. Only 12 states are doing worse.
He did, however, make his priorities clear. He’s using his bully pulpit to protect the rich.
The rest of us are on our own.
Bernadine Kline, Liberty, Missouri
