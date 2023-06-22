Time marches on,
and that’s good
Members of my old high school class meet once a month for lunch. While I enjoy the conversation, it feels very strange to be hanging out with old people. I can’t imagine what happened to them.
There is enough medical knowledge among us to qualify as a diagnostic physician. Much conversation centers around our various maladies. If we weren’t retired we wouldn’t have time for medical appointments.
There is an old adage that one is “only as old as you feel.” I’ve learned this is a daily thing. Some days I feel 25, and others 110. My mind is trying to kill me suggesting I can do things which are not impossible.
The obituaries have become a daily must-read. If my name is not listed, I get dressed, and some days I even shave. I’ll skip those things if my name appears.
Life has taught me not to take myself too seriously, no one else does. The best things in life have nothing to do with finances, and the best recreation is an afternoon nap.
As Fulton Sheen pointed out, “life is worth living.” And I have hopes for the future.
Mike Hanrahan
Cameron, Missouri
￼
Can’t anyone here
play this game?
With the weakest part of their schedule already behind them, the Kansas City Royals will find it extremely difficult to win 42 games in 2023! Worse, the team is flirting with baseball history to post the poorest number of wins and winning percentage in MLB’s “modern era.”
While some writers use 1901 as the beginning of the “modern era,” others have cited 1920 — the ending of the so-called spit ball. Neither date works well for the Royals. The 1909 Senators, 1942 Phillies and 1952 Pirates each won 42 games, while the 1962 Mets won only 40.
The 1904 Senators and 1935 Braves won 38 games, while the 1916 Athletics won 36, although led by the venerable Connie Mack (both manager and owner) the team would win a World Series on either side of that date, as I recall. The Royals have only one high quality and Cooperstown candidate in Sal Perez as a position player, and John Sherman is not going to replace Connie Mack in any one’s memory, except for his disastrous decision to focus 100 percent of his time in the preseason on his land speculation promotion at the taxpayers expense, while neglecting his team’s quality for the 2023 season.
One thing we can all hope for is that the Royals win at least 41 games. God forbid that the Royals might slip below this number with 35 wins.
Pat McLear
Dearborn, Missouri
Thoughts on new
chief and old mall
I so enjoyed the local perspective page in the June 9-10 edition of the Weekender.
Certainly I welcome our new police chief. I’m hoping he can work well with our county sheriff to help make our community safe and a good place to raise children and care for our elderly.
I agree with Timothy Murphy, M.D. The North Shoppes seems to grow potholes better than they grow flowers. The East Hills Shopping Center grows better flowers and does not have near as many potholes. Of course they don’t have enough cars to wear down the pavement.
Mo Garcia
St. Joseph
￼
It’s really simple
A man is a man. A woman is a woman. A man who believes he is a woman is still a man. A woman who believes she is a man is still a woman. Women who believe they are men seldom compete athletically with men. Men who believe they are women compete against women all too often.
Fifty years of Title 9 are being washed away. Women’s right groups fought and fought so women had the same rights as men. Those groups that fought so hard for women’s equality need to stand up now.
Could Persisterhood make a public statement on their stand of trans athletes, or should we call them Pernonbinaryhood?
John Byrne
St. Joseph
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.