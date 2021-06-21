Your letters June 22, 2021
Good dads are essential role models
Father’s Day became a national holiday in 1972. It was designed to honor those men who take financial and moral responsibility for their offspring.
Any knucklehead can father a child, but it takes a real man to be a husband and dad. It means total involvement in the lives of their children and mother of those children. These men become good role models.
A good dad and husband is worth his weight in gold. They take on the responsibility of raising the next generation of responsible citizens.
Studies show the importance of strong role models in the life of children. A good dad is actively involved in developing moral and financial responsibility in their children. It is essential to our nation.
Men who fail to take responsibility often condemn their children to be raised in poverty, and a lifestyle which leads to multi-generational welfare. We see the results daily in news reports.
Much of the crime and violence we witness today can be traced to the feet of deadbeat dads who fail to accept their moral responsibility.
Mike Hanrahan
Cameron, Missouri
Every word matters
In a story published in the News-Press June 18, the Associated Press erroneously said the new federal holiday, Juneteenth, commemorates the end of slavery.
It does not commemorate the end of slavery. It marks the June 1865 time period when Union troops brought word of Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation to slaves in Texas. The Emancipation Proclamation ended slavery only in the states in rebellion, the Confederacy.
Slavery remained legal in the Northern states until ratification of the 13th amendment Dec. 6, 1865. The AP needs to be more careful.
Bob Slater
St. Joseph
Guarantee needed on parks tax
The parks tax vote is some 40-odd days away. It is a concern that the City Council reserves the right to alter the improvement list. That concern can be reduced by locking down the list and guaranteeing the priority of the improvements, agreeing to keep parks tax revenue separate from the general fund, and promising to provide the public with regular reports on the progress of the improvement projects.
The fact there is a $70 million list of much-needed improvements indicate the Parks & Rec Department has been short-shrifted by past administrations. Therefore, this City Council should ensure us that such woeful neglect will not happen again. The best way to do that is to pass an ordinance before Aug. 3 that will govern the use of the parks tax dollars entrusted to the city.
Dennis Weiser
St. Joseph
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.