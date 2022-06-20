I was disappointed, but not surprised, by Michael Reagan’s editorial piece in the June 8 edition of the News-Press, titled “Stopping school shootings starts at home,” where he offered his suggestions to the problem of mass shootings, and more specifically, school shootings, by mentally unstable youth.
In addition to beefing up school security measures, which makes sense, his main talking point was his exhortation to the parents of such troubled youth that they need to be responsible enough to recognize the problem and remove their access to guns, and to “red flag” them to the proper authorities.
While that seems prudent, it doesn’t seem very realistic, because in my opinion the parents of a young person that is unstable enough to commit mass murder are probably among the least likely people to recognize or acknowledge a problem even exists. In the article he also dismissed reasonable gun control measures as nothing more than an attempt by Democrats to remove guns from law-abiding citizens.
Such partisan rhetoric is exactly why no effective measures to prevent or reduce mass shootings ever seem to get done. Michael frequently mentions the statesmanship of his father, and deservedly so. I just wish that he, and the rest of the party, would practice it occasionally.
Mike Hawkins
Fairfax, Missouri
Origins of a
mental health crisis
We have all heard and talked about defund the police and with the number of mass shooting and crime, we all know that this is a ridiculous idea.
What we do not realize is that this whole situation is the result of Ronald Reagan’s policy to defund mental health.
Michael Stephens
St. Joseph
Please don’t look away
My daughter was killed by gun violence on June 18, 2021.
I have went to Washington, D.C., to urge our senators to approve the bipartisan agreement for stricter gun laws along with red flags. Sorry to say my sister was also killed by gun violence. Another life taken and three kids left to suffer the trauma after effects.
This movement is so much needed to prevent further senseless gun violence. Please senators don’t look away as we keep burying our loved ones due to the easy access of getting a gun to commit crimes. I’m tired of buying caskets and headstones when it is so easy to enforce our gun laws.
