I have been a life member of the NRA since graduating from medical school in 1964. Then the NRA was a respected voice for sportsmen, marksmen, weapons enthusiasts and weapons safety. The American Rifleman was a journal dedicated to concerns of the members.
Unfortunately, in 1977 the NRA was overtaken by the far right, bent on transforming it into an organization for those advocating arming the populace to confront a tyrannical federal government funded by the firearms industry. This is why the NRA is against any laws that might regulate firearms ownership. Regulated is a forgotten word in the Second Amendment. Armed rebellion against the U.S. government is treason.
Mass murder using AR-15-style assault rifles must cease. Outlawing or confiscating these weapons is impossible. Regulation is possible. Universal, comprehensive background checks coupled with a 30-day waiting period is a start. We have more than enough assault riffles in circulation.
Retail sales should cease or at a minimum be severely regulated. Open carry and free-range firing should be banned. These are offensive weapons not designed for self-defense or hunting. Indiscriminate firing at home or in the field without known backdrops is prone to untoward collateral damage.
Leaving hundreds of spent brass cartridges in the field is an environmental insult. These weapons should be confined to certified firing ranges or formal competition. Safe storage should be mandatory. Owners should be held responsible for any misuse of their weapons.
Recently two doctors in Oklahoma were killed by an angry, suicidal patient. That comes close to home. Thankfully, I’m retired. I operated on a victim of an AR-15. It wasn’t pretty. She is a survivor of domestic violence. Perhaps the public needs to see more graphic images of operating rooms and autopsies. Surgeons, their staff and medical examiners are subjected to far too much mayhem in this the greatest of all nations. We can do this! The time is now!
Dr. E.H. Andres,
retired surgeon
St. Joseph
Scapegoats are a substitute for truth
The average price of gasoline has now topped $5 and the anti-administration legislators know who to blame — the Democratic president. They seem to have forgotten that in July 2008 gas prices hit $4.11 per gallon, equal to $5.37 in today’s inflated dollars during a Republican administration.
Economists know that neither president was or is responsible for these crippling price hikes. They’re caused by supply shortages, increased demand and greed. Even the leader of the free world can’t control these economic pressures.
Isabel Wilkerson, in her book “Caste,” tells how people in upper level (upper cast) society ease their anxiety and guilt about troubling or dangerous conditions by putting them on a scapegoat. This country had and has a serious energy crisis. So do we work to solve it? No, we absolve our consciences by scapegoating.
Another example. Many blame growing poverty on the poor who are “too lazy” to get a job, or who enjoy living in welfare poverty. We ignore the widening wealth gap, as the rich get richer and most of the rest make do with less.
Seems we love our scapegoat more then we love the truth.
Keith Evans
St. Joseph
