Assault weapons have a military purpose
Another spate of mass shootings have occurred with military-style assault rifles, reopening the debate about the availability of such weapons. Assault weapons are not and never were designed for mass murder. They are designed for military assaults, where the “bad” guys are shooting back at you. This is an extremely important distinction, because nobody likes to be shot at. Most of the design of modern assault weapons is devoted to overcoming the problem of people shooting back at you. Such elements that define a modern assault weapon include rapid fire (automatic or semi-automatic operation), hypervelocity bullets, high-capacity magazines and flash/noise suppressors.
These design features allow one to engage the enemy at longer ranges, with greater lethality, but most importantly, allows one to keep the enemy’s head down with rapid firing and rapid reloading. Fire and maneuver is the cornerstone of small unit tactics. The idea is simple, but it takes assault weapons to make it work. One element suppresses the enemy with covering fire, while the second element maneuvers into a position to kill the enemy (or to retreat, if things aren’t going so well). The more rounds you can put down, the less enthusiastic the enemy will be at taking careful aim to shoot you. The flash/noise suppressor makes it more difficult for the enemy to locate your position.
Assault weapons were not built to kill deer, coyotes or elementary school children. They were designed to defeat a modern military opponent on the battlefield.
Pat Ryan
Tarkio, Missouri
Stop daydreaming and clean the city
Upon reading about the desire for a riverfront RV park at the mere cost of one and a third million, I just shook my head. That’s a flood plain. I know the idea is to make St Joe outwardly more appealing to younger and upward-bound workers so they will decide to live here. St. Joseph is seen by many as a worn-out city, and that’s why so many workers prefer to live in the KC environs.
Upward-bound cities may be old, but they don’t seem so worn-out and therefore, don’t lose population. Sure, St. Joe’s a good place to live and raise your children. Compared to other metropolitan areas, it’s inexpensive. However, to the outsider and newly arrived, it becomes very apparent — a large majority of those living here don’t care enough to do anything about the dirt, tall grass and derelict houses, and that scares high-wage earners and highly educated people.
I admire Police Chief Connally who has to make due with an understaffed and underpaid police force, compared to cities to the south. A solid tax base pays for better police support. Police services here have become very slow in fulfilling mundane activities. I’ve proved that multiple times when reporting derelict and unlicensed cars in my neighborhood.
On Sylvanie and 12tth, one old blue pickup has been parked in the same spot for eight months, with an out-of-date 2021 license. It has been reported multiple times.
One the other end of the block at 13th and Sylvanie, a white SUV sits daily with no licensure whatsoever. Move on down the west side of 13th Street and one can see an old Caddie with a (LA) license plate. It’s been in plain sight for over a year.
It bothers me because breaking the law is a terrible sign of lack of caring about the city in which you live. This kind is disdain for the rules of honest living permeates through other forms that keep upward -bound employees from wanting to live here.
We talk about a new hotel, an RV park, a new sport field and so on. So, where are the sidewalks? If there’s funding available, put in sidewalks like other civilized cities. Time to stop daydreaming and clean up this city in all the aspects where it is now failing.
Start with education and then see what else will benefit the entire city. Then, perhaps some of thee high priced employees will think about living here.
David Bezona
St. Joseph
