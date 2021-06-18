We have a Republic, for now
It’s time for a new outlook and actually bring back many aspects of the “good old days.” The upheaval and wayward direction of our culture and institutions must be reversed. All good people should renew that commitment.
Practice some chivalry and adopt and rekindle a code of honor, courage, justice, protecting the unborn, educating yourself on governmental and public issues and voting.
Celebrate Memorial Day and the troops every day. How can anyone forget the courage displayed at Omaha Beach and other battles? America always rejected tyranny and stopped world aggression, and supported humanitarian causes.
In fact, the radical left, the Biden administration and his string-pullers’ policies are all producing negative results. Their ideology is not unity. It’s eliminating all opposition.
The Democrats will not pin down the Wuhan, China virus. Flip-Flop Fauci should be fired. The southern border problem is illegal and a humanitarian disaster.
The radical lie index count is now 4,019 and growing. The new hippo (hyprocrites) index count starts at 722. Biden and company and J. Psaki are contributors.
We must throw out the critical race theory, the gender mayhem, the bad transition of our military, establish rule of law, support our police and retain our religious freedom.
The woke global corporations and their ESG scores must be stymied. We will not succumb to a Red Dragon China or follow a Marxist Venezuela.
State governors and legislators are responding. More change is needed electing local officials and school boards. Benjamin Franklin stated so well, “We have a Republic, if we can keep it.”
LeRoy Schwery
Plattsburg, Missouri
