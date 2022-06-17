The world needs
good fathers
It is easy to recognize a father who ensures the success of his children. Children with good fathers tend to do better in school, have increased self-confidence and great hope for their future.
Today, 40% of children are born into single-parent families. Most mothers do their best to raise their children, but statistics show that children with a good father enjoy a higher quality of life and have more opportunities in their lives. They also feel a greater sense of security.
As small children, my brother and I would often descend from our upstairs bedroom to crawl into bed with mom and dad. We always felt warm and safe. We ate meals together and enjoyed family conversation.
In today’s world of senseless violence, strong fathers are desperately needed. A strong father takes financial responsibility for his family. Equally important, they set an excellent example of good citizenship and moral responsibility.
Be thankful if you benefited from a good father. If you are now a father, be the man you were meant to be. Happy Father’s Day!
Mike Hanrahan
Cameron, Missouri
Trump never liked
the fine print
Bill Clinton couldn’t tell us to grow up. Donald Trump tells us to hate immigrants, Mexicans, blacks, Democrats and others. He taps into white supremacy fears. Enter Barack Obama as president. Those to whom fading white supremacy looms large in their feelings had to lie about Obama to put him in his place. Urbane Obama knows and knows he knows. He reads books and writes them as well.
Trump not only lies to you and me, he throws himself in as a target. Somebody taught him if he repeats a lie enough, not only will others believe it, he will believe it himself.
Trump would never tell us to read a book. He practices what he preaches. The military men who tried to communicate with him had to provide pictures to accompany their words. Keep him entertained or he’ll leave and go watch TV.
Trump said he knew more than his generals. He may have meant he knew more about what’s on daytime TV.
Eugene Bales
Savannah, Missouri
Biden is a useful idiot
It’s easy to look at all that is going wrong now in the economy, the world, morals, etc. and feel that Joe Biden should be blamed for it, but, even though I felt otherwise at different times, it’s not really Joe’s fault. Joe is an easy target. He really never was the sharpest senator and his cognitive ability or decline makes it easier to think he is out of touch. But hold on!
Joe is not responsible for most, if any, of these calamities. Sure, he quit drilling for oil, let inflation run rampant by spending more and more money, let the southern border collapse completely ... allowing liberal prosecutors and judges to let criminals run the streets.
Consider this: We’ve already funded Ukraine nearly $55 billion that we created out of thin air (helping inflation)...$55 billion that could have helped Americans, but we didn’t use it for U.S. citizens. Look, in a war, the extremely rich and powerful usually back both sides, making even more money, at the same time pointing out that all this government debt is reason for more government control. They also decide who wins the war and who comes out ahead. Even if there is no reason for the war to start or continue, it doesn’t stop these people.
And then it happens ... what all of this is really about. When the economies of the world falter and we just can’t go on like this ... well ... then it’s time for a new currency system ... digital, with universal income for all, based on behaving and following orders, quotas on energy use.
War is a way to delete money from most world governments. The only way out of this debt they exclaim is ... well ... Joe has said it ... More government spending. The Ukrainian war is just the latest scam, a way to continue this farce. Seriously, have you heard of anyone trying to start “peace talks?”
Sensible people could straighten out this economy in short order, but sensible people are not in control, the rich and greedy are and Joe, well, Joe is just their useful idiot.
David Hurst
St. Joseph
