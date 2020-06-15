Let them go without for a while

Personally, since Black Lives Matter is asking Minneapolis to do away with their entire police force, maybe the mayor and chief of police should show them what that would be like. How about for a period of 48 hours or so the police disconnect from ethnic neighborhoods altogether?

Back in 1978, I was stationed at Naval Air Station Oceana, which is a jet base right outside of Virginia Beach, Virginia. People there complained loudly that the “sound of freedom” from those nasty F4s, F14s, A7s and the like was disturbing their quiet little community.

Well, our base captain sent out a letter to all the squadrons on base giving us a direct order not to spend one thin dime in Virginia Beach for a week.

It only took three days. Virginia Beach came back to us on their knees begging for us to stay. Seems that didn’t work out too well because the Navy base was the only thing keeping the entire town going during the off season.

Randall L. Huston

St Joseph

All people must speak up

Humanity can be united (and divided) by death. The Memorial Day death of George Floyd in Minneapolis by those policemen is a case in point.

Policemen and firemen are public servants — much like ministers, priests, doctors, government, attorneys, etc. The four men dishonored their calling in Minneapolis — that was plain for all the world to see. Their compatriots on the force — and all police — are besmirched by their callous disregard for human life. And all the actions, all the destruction, all the waste that occurred — in all the other cities as well as Minneapolis/St. Paul — are a sad commentary on the United States as a whole.

We, the people, means all of us. Every last one of us capable of writing letters, making telephone calls, who are affected by death of our fellow citizens and subsequent expressions of grief must speak out strongly.

Our president, governors, legislators and our “public servants” must develop clear standards of “servanthood” — that state of being that reveres human life, regardless of the paycheck amount issued to that life. Or the color of the skin of that person. When will we realize and act with real decency?

Helen Brock-Thurston

St. Joseph

Some parents just weren’t taught

Some neighbors know how to comply with town ordinances regarding dog restraints, while some neighbors flout the dog tie-up mandates due to their false illusion (due to their rearing and upbringing) of believing they are better than others, but the discipline in their rearing was nonexistent and still remains the same today.

The big problem today is that the generation under 40 years of age believe in “sparing the rod and spoiling the child.” Parents under 40 years old have very little respect toward their elderly neighbors, being that their parents failed to teach their offspring in being kind and to respect their elders. Honor and obey thy parents needs to be stressed.

Terrance Hawbaker

Effingham, Kansas