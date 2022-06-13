Fear drives
Republican voters
Since the Russian invasion, Exxon profits have soared 150% to a new record high. But wait until they report earnings for the quarter and year. Certain things are going to happen. Republicans are going to blame Democrats. That’s for sure. Biden has done all he can without Congress. Biden knows what needs to be done.
We live in a democratic country. I’ll have to spell it out for some of you, We don’t live under a dictatorship like some of you want. Republicans moan all the time: gas prices, immigration, etc, But they don’t have a plan for anything. Do you know why? It’s the people who vote for them. Republicans blame Black, brown, Jewish people, and Democrats which scares all of the white voters they have.
The more they scare you, the more votes they get. Example: Our AG is running for Senate on his work in Missouri on our southern border. The last time I looked Arkansas borders Missouri to the south. In the meantime nothing gets fixed. Why should Republicans want to fix anything when they keep getting elected by scared white people? Are you going to vote fear or American progress?
Bill Moran
St. Joseph
Do something,
Mr. President
President Biden needs to get his act together with Congress and stop the greedy corporations from stealing from we the people and needy Americans.
Oil and gasoline prices are way too high for a person receiving a meager $2,000 a month of Social Security. Also, we the people can’t afford to purchase most all grocery supplies including toilet paper, detergents, laundry soap in order to keep our clothes, body and abodes clean.
Today, the rich get richer and the poor get poorer, under Biden’s policies.
Terrance Hawbaker
Effingham, Kansas
Take a deeper
look at candidates
We need our local media sources to educate Missourians about all U.S. Senate Democratic candidates in Missouri, not just acknowledging specific candidates, especially while not even including one of the candidates leading in the polls. I’m writing to ask you and other media outlets to stop using fundraising numbers and the inherited wealth of certain candidates as the proxy for voter enthusiasm. Spencer Toder is in a statistical tie for the lead — and ahead of Lucas Kunce by more than 5 points.
We need editors of media outlets to cover all the candidates in this Senate race — not just the two who are backed by outside interests. Spencer Toder isn’t afraid to fully dive into topics considered “hot-button issues,” because he wants to find solutions that all Missourians can all agree on. Missourians agree wholeheartedly that our government is broken.
Katherine Merritt
St. Louis
