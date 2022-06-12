A need for mental health care
One thing that seems blatantly obvious in our community and across the nation is that we have a need and an opportunity to improve mental health care for our citizens. A major part of this is being aware of and working to remove the stigma that comes with receiving mental health services.
When the city of St. Joseph held a council work session in August of 2021 to approve the allocation of ARPA funds to invest in a Family Guidance Center for Behavioral Health Care, there was no stipulation that these funds were subject to the whims of the few who belong to a nearby neighborhood association. It’s interesting that none of the other recipients of ARPA funds have had their allocations frozen due to the lack of a neighborhood association-approved transportation plan.
The city is claiming that its zoning code establishes the ability for neighborhood concerns to be addressed before the funds are released. Representatives on the City Council should also remember that they represent all of the citizens of St. Joseph, not just the few and the well connected. Decisions like this, regarding an important mental health facility, made behind closed doors, affect us all.
Erik McGuire
St. Joseph
Turn focus
to gun training
Has anyone read the Second Amendment to the Constitution recently? Do you remember when it was written? What were the munitions available back then? The Second Amendment starts out, “A well-regulated militia being necessary.” Well, has any of those mass shooters of the last 50 incidents produced any sort of credentials they were part of a “well-regulated militia” to begin with?
Then, can the NRA share any information about the “training” they provided before the sale of the weapon? How about the gun manufacturers? They could be part of the solution to a “well-regulated militia,” couldn’t they?
I am all for rules, training, education. Aren’t most voters? Seems logical, even, doesn’t it? So, why don’t we go back more to “the good old days? Maybe it’s worth a try!
Helen Brock-Thurston
St. Joseph
Biden’s tide
sinks all boats
I have been listening to the White House press secretary delivering White House briefs for quite some time; inflation and the downfall of our economy has been like a leaking faucet since this administration took office, and there is no plans to fix the problem.
The most recent victims being blamed for our country’s state are the MAGA people! It started out as I recall, as the previous administration’s fault or COVID or visa-versa; then it was all the ships sitting in harbor’s that couldn’t unload, next the war in Ukraine was to blame or Putin’s fault. My observation is they have been ‘Putin’ the blame on all the situations or people within striking distance instead of standing up to their failures.
The beginning of the downward spiral may have been the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan or quite possibly the great push to go eco-friendly and fossil fuel free before the country and its backbone were ready. Regardless the reason, a safe bet would be it’s not their fault. I filled the tank of my vehicle so I could commute to work to keep their boat afloat. Mine is sinking, and I’m not alone!
Craig Wood
St. Joseph
