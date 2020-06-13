Defund the drug war, not the police

The drug war has transformed policing into a military style tactical operation. The drug war led to civil asset forfeiture, aka “policing for profit.” This allows police to steal citizens’ property without due process, without ever filing charges. Civil asset forfeiture is a blatant violation of the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution — yet it continues.

In Missouri, we have laws that attempt to curb this program, but the police just bring in federal agents to seize assets and then share the loot with local police departments.

Today there are thousands of nonviolent offenders in jail for possession of illegal drugs. They often go to jail as an addict needing help and come out of jail as a lifelong criminal. The drug war has been one of the most ineffective government programs in our history — and that is a high bar!

Prohibition in the 1920s is a history lesson about unintended consequences. When the government tries to meddle where it should not, good citizens become criminals.

A great first step, in reforming the police in America, would be to decriminalize most drugs and put those dollars spent on the failed “war on drugs” into mental health and drug addiction recovery programs.

However, many of the police are addicted to the billions of federal dollars, military surplus equipment and citizens’ civil asset forfeiture loot that come from the war on drugs.

Disbanding the police is a flawed strategy that will destroy communities. Instead, it’s time for common-sense reforms, including stopping the practice of seizing citizens’ property without them being charged for a crime.

Let’s refocus the efforts to community policing instead of a continual re-enactment of Al Capone vs. Eliot Ness.

Paul Hamby

Maysville Missouri

Thank you to crews for help after the storm last week

I just want to say a big “thank you” to the crews who spent June 4 restoring the power to so many people in St. Joseph after the storm the night of June 3.

Our power was off from the beginning of the storm until around 4 p.m., went off again about an hour later. then back on again around 9:30 p.m. There were several crews working tirelessly in our neighborhood, some I understand that came up from Kansas City. We’re lucky to have these dedicated workers to help us in such times.

Again, thank you all so very much, and God bless you every one!

Gayle Sollars

St. Joseph