I was a 40-year veteran of the St. Joseph Fire Department. In my 40 years of service, I have worked with seven fire chiefs, of which only one was a professional chief from outside of the city and department. The rest were selected by previous councils and city managers from, what I like to call, “The List of Senior Usual Suspects” within the fire department.

I believe that previous councils and city managers selected from the usual suspects list because the salary of a professional fire chief from out of town is more than they wanted to pay. Due to the historically low pay, the local guy would take the job even at less-than-market value for a professional fire chief because it was a raise to them. That didn’t make the local suspect qualified to be chief. Other than working on the cheap, I believe the only other stipulation by the council was to maintain the status quo within the fire department.

The problem with status quo is that these “locals” would rehash the same stale ideas as their predecessor and put them out as new ideas, which led to further stagnation and lack of progress within the department. The current council needs to truly try to recruit someone from outside this city and its fire department, and I don’t mean any former St. Joseph firefighters that went to another department.

As a lifelong citizen, taxpayer and voter, I challenge the the mayor and council to invest in the future of this city and its fire department by paying the salary of a true professional fire chief from outside of the “good ole boys club” as a previous council did years ago when they hired police Chief Connally from outside the police department.

In closing, what if the new chief was female and/or a person of color? In the history of this fire department, that has never been. Just an educated opinion!

John William Underwood Jr.

St. Joseph

Partisan politics is a very different force than government is. We do not elect people to city councils, county boards, state or federal legislatures to represent partisan interests, do we? We elect them to provide expression to various organizations of most of our views. Well, that’s what I learned in an antiquated course called civics class/American government when my kids were in school.

Have you ever noticed that anyone in the state and federal level never speaks much about their voters’ beliefs/input/information/communication? Do many of us call/write/email our representatives on a regular basis? Why not?

We certainly do not distinguish ourselves by our stellar 70-80-90% voting turnout in any election. No, we hear about the 70% result of our 30-40% turnout, usually. We can’t have a democracy without most of the people being involved and not turning a blind eye on our voting being clobbered right in our own backyard while we stand by and let it happen.

Helen Brock-Thurston

St. Joseph