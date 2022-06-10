Take a look at other countries
What is the purpose of our $135-million-a-year elementary and secondary public education system? That’s a rhetorical question. We dedicate tax dollars to schools because we think the K-12 education program develops citizens who are productive and community-minded.
Unfortunately, trust in the system is unraveling. Experts who study such national trends say our program lags behind the countries we compete against in trade and services. Finland, Japan, New Zealand, the Netherlands, South Korea, Canada, China and Germany all graduate a higher percentage of well-trained students than we do in the USA. Finland and Japan lead with 99% graduation rates and their students score high in subjects such as math and science. In St. Joseph, the rate is 74% and many of those students score below average in STEM courses.
Sadly, the students who are allowed to coast through the K-12 years — at an average expense of $10,000 per year — will find doors closed for them in the high-tech industries of the 21st century. The 26% who drop out before graduation face an even less promising future. The founders and managers of high-tech industries shun such education systems when they consider relocating their families to a new city or expect to hire from a technically proficient labor pool.
Therefore, our current system is not fulfilling the purpose of a tax-supported education program. Our dollars are not producing the numbers of productive citizens that the community needs and deserves. It is a mistake to continue doing the same thing and then expecting a different outcome.
We can fix our education problems, but it will require change. Our old methods are outdated. We should be copying the successful programs being implemented in Finland, Japan and others. Their systems work.
Dennis Weiser
St. Joseph
A lesson learned
I thought the ice was melting around the world, but apparently not in Northwest Missouri. I just spent three days trying to figure out how this ice destroyed a “steel boat dock?”
Steel frames bent like a pretzel.
As I watched these six guys, all with different ideas on how to fix it, an 85-year-old man just stood back, listened to all the ideas and then explained to them how to fit it. After much cutting, banging, replacing material as needed, pulling and welding, it was close to being as straight as before. You’re asking what was I doing — well besides standing out of the way, I was the tool-delivery system, material handler and the get-me-this guy. I excelled at my challenging duties.
What I’m really trying to get across with this story is an 85-year-old, very talented individual knew how to fix it but was willing to listen to those less experienced in this type of project. They provided the muscle and HE provide unselfish leadership and patience with those other guys, as I knew MY job, as I’ve handed this guy tools for over 55 years. In all the years I’ve known him, he has been stumped once, but later we found out that the factory diagram was wrong and he told them how to fix their problem.
If I could only download what’s in his head and talents into myself, I could one day fix something on my own, without this old guy doing it for me. The only thing I can do better is I ride a desk!
Ben Pecora
St. Joseph
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.